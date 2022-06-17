Under-14 cricketer takes 7-38 in senior Sussex Cricket League match

Not content with his career-best return of 7 for 38 he almost single-handedly won the match for Park with an unbeaten 66 runs with the bat.

Crowhurst Park were in deep trouble nine wickets down still needing 50 runs to survive. However with good support from number 11 Robbie Jones, Mestha smashed the Eastbourne bowling to submission to get Park over the line with overs to spare.

In fact last Saturday saw all four Crowhurst Park teams put in creditable performances.

Park 1st X1 were triumphant against Preston Nomads chasing 178 with just four wickets down.

B Payne 68 and D Rayment 40 were the batting heroes.

Nomads’ batting was restricted by JB Diamond and M Constable with three wickets each.

The 2nd XI set Robertsbridge 270 with Ivan Flanagan hitting a massive 123.

In reply Robertsbridge fell just 12 runs short. B Collins made 75 before Robertsbridge were bowled out for 258 in the last over.

Park’s 3rd XI kept up their recent good work.

S Baker 74 and skipper Jules Buss saw them home with an unbeaten 53 to claim a four-wicket victory over Battle. Earlier Battle set a challenging total of 182-4 with K Phillips carrying his bat for 74.

The 4th XI fell just 19 runs short of Pevensey who posted 186-8

Battle 2nd XI 182-4 (40 overs); Crowhurst Park 3rd XI: 186-6 (33.1 overs). Crowhurst Park won by 4 wickets (Div 11 East, South)

This was a match that could easily have gone either way until a decisive innings by Park’s skipper, Julian Buss, took his side over the line to victory.

Asked to bat first at the sylvan setting of Claremont’s lower ground, Battle lost an early wicket to an unfortunate run-out, before Kye Phillips (74*) and Leigh Tullett built a strong 94-run partnership.

Tullett’s first scoring shut, a well-timed pull over mid-wicket for 6, suggested he could well do some damage while Phillips accumulated neatly and drove well down the ground.

When Tullett (35) mis-timed a drive to cover off the bowling of John Kakkasseri, Steve Huggins (13) joined Phillips to add further useful runs. However, a final Battle total of 182-4 looked a little short perhaps, partly the result of excellent closing overs from Seb Cobbold and Lekhan Mestha.

The big booming in-swingers of Kieran Dudgeon (3-48) gave Battle cause for optimism early in Park’s reply. However, Sam Baker (74) punished anything loose.

When Phillips (3-28) eventually induced Baker to sky one to the safe hands of Tullett at long-off, and with the same bowler generating pace down the hill, the game looked in the balance at 131-6.

There was a big appeal for a run-out but Buss (53*) steered Park home with the watchful aid of Kakkasseri.

Buxted Park III 215-9 (30pts); Sidley 199-8 (13pts)

Sidley Cricket Club's first team was edged out by 16 runs in a tight game away to Buxted Park thirds on Saturday.

That was despite fine all-round performances from cousins Jamie Ramsden and Steve Ramsden in the Sussex Cricket League Division 10 East fixture.

Jamie took 3-35 and Steve 2-18 with the ball as Buxted Park totalled 215-9 from their 40 overs after being asked to bat first.

Amie Anderson and Craig Ramsden picked up a wicket each, while the latter and Paul Oxborrow both effected run outs.

In reply, opener Jamie Ramsden hit 50 (with three fours and four sixes) and number three Steve Ramsden made 64 (seven fours and a six).

Jacob McDonough later chipped in with 21 and Oxborrow 16, but it wasn't quite enough as Sidley finished on 199-8. The matchball sponsor was Candy Corner.

* Sidley's second team lost by 121 runs at home to neighbours Bexhill fourths in Division 12 East (South).

Jeremy Wassell carried his bat for 126 not out as Bexhill posted 225-7 batting first. Mark Gransden was Sidley's most successful bowler with 3-48.

Sidley were all out for 104 in reply despite Josh Bull making an unbeaten 66. Ian May did much of the damage with 5-7 from 6.5 overs. Sidley's matchball sponsor was Carrolls fruit and vegetable merchants.

Bexhill III v Rotherfield - Div 9 East

Callum Phillimore’s 57 and a vintage Simon Barden 97 set Bexhill on the way to 200-9 having been put in to bat. For Rotherfield Dave Harman took 3-48.

In reply Des Hughes made 45 and Stuart Munnery 67 but when Munnery fell caught by Jo Webster off the bowling of Adam Smith the chase faltered.

Rotherfield ended at 179-4 largely stifled by a solid Bexhill bowling performance.

Glynde v Buxted Park - Sussex League Division 3

Buxted Park moved to third in Division 3 East of the Sussex Cricket League on Saturday with a tight win at Glynde.

The visitors gave a 1st XI debut to 15-year-old Toby Leonard.

Winning the toss, Buxted captain Tom Clift elected to bat first, and with the wind blowing down the ground the opening batsmen were slow out of the traps.

Park reached 20 when Jones was removed for six. Coddington (1) and Clift (28) followed, and Buxted were 55-3. Cockcroft (50) and Barnes (3) moved the score to 88 before the latter fell.

Debutant Leonard (18*) batted steadily with the tail, to help take Buxted to a respectable 168 all out off 44 overs, which looked a slightly below par score – but the wicket was tricky.

A new look opening partnership of C Olive (1-20) and D Heater (4-31) struck three times in very quick succession which left Glynde reeling at 12-3.

Buxted bowled tight lines and were excellent in the field, especially within the ring. Cockcroft backed up his 50 with a typically miserly 0-18.

Club stalwart Huxley joined the attack and bowled exceptionally for his 3-48. Barnes added a good injection of pace to keep the Glynde middle order on their toes, which meant wickets were taken at steady intervals.

A wag of the hosts’ tail wasn’t quite enough to get them over the line, despite adding 48 for the last two wickets, and Buxted prevailed by just 15 runs.

This was a very good second innings defence and win at a tricky ground.

Chiddingly v Newick - Division 5 East

Newick elected to field and Chiddingly scored a total of 148 before being bowled out in their 34th over. Arthur Rossi top scored with 81.

For Newick Matt Sawyer took 4-28, Cameron and Lloyd Jones took two wickets apiece.

Newick's run chase began slowly but Matt Sawyer made a quick 47 before Will Sawyer came to the crease (31no) and guided the team through to a win in the 36th over for the loss of six wickets.

Chiddingly bowler Geoff Saunders took 3-27.

Tony Hurkett (Newick club umpire) has for the past three weeks been a lone umpire and has done an impressive job – under duress at times.

Hailsham v Mayfield 2nd - Division 4 East

Hailsham skipper Andrew Anthony elected to bat first on a hot afternoon.

Ollie McDonald (46) and Matt Rippengal (1) opened but the latter soon feathered one down the leg side.

Mike Pannett (53) put on 60 with McDonald but McDonald fell. Matt Dawber (48) continued the good work and Hailshamwere 160-3 before Pannett fell for an excellent 53.

Simon Dunning (4), skipper Anthony (3) and Tom McDonald (0) all fell cheaply. Tom Hicks and James Bellett helped Hailsham to 239 all out from 43 overs.

In the reply Andrew Anthony (2-36) and James Bellett (3-48) started well, leaving Mayfield 36-2. Ollie McDonald (2-32) and Anthony made further inroads.

Mayfield continue to bat well but Shankar Bala (2-45) and Warren Headland (0-20) bowled well in the middle overs,

At 163-8 it looked like Hailsham would come out comfortable winners, but some excellent lower order batting saw Mayfield put on 46 for the ninth wicket.

Mayfield needed 14 from the final two overs, while Hailsham needed just one wicket.

Bellett and Warren Headland combined for the final wicket with Mayfield bowled out for 226. MoM: Mike Pannett.

Hailsham travel to RMU this week for a top of the table clash.

Barcombe v Plumpton - Div 5 Central

Barcombe 267-5 in 40 overs; Harry Stewart 106no Ollie Callf 76 Joe Wheatley 25no; Plumpton 207-9 in 40 overs; Ollie Callf 2-15 Josh Wheatley 2-29 Will Marler 2-38. Barcombe won by 60 runs.

Isfield v East Dean - Div 5 East

A classy 90 from skipper Huw Williams and a masterclass in swing bowling from Halsey ensured Isfield returned to winning ways.

Williams struck a sensational 90 to help Isfield post 208. He rotated the strike well and hit boundaries at crucial moments.

Das (21) drove beautifully, Lawler (30) hit well including two massive sixes and Fingerneissl hit a quick 20.