Ravi Bopara’s Sussex CCC spell is over after they failed to qualify for the knockout stages of the T20 Blast for the second successive season.

Sussex said Blast skipper Bopara was departing after not being offered a T20 contract for next season.

Bopara joined Sussex from Essex in 2019 and was part of the team that reached T20 Finals Day in 2021, and he went on to captain the Sharks in the 2022 and 2023 campaigns.

Sussex Head Coach Paul Farbrace said: “I have enjoyed working with Ravi this summer in the T20 Blast competition and of course wish him well as he moves on to new opportunities. He has played some excellent cricket for Sussex this year, including a superb hundred at Canterbury last week.

Ravi Bopara has been with Sussex since 2019 and has been Blast captain since last season | Picture: Sussex Cricket

“Ravi has helped our young players with their development over the last couple of years that he has spent at Hove and we will miss his personality and experience at the club.”

Before the Glamorgan game at the 1st Central County Ground this summer, the club recognised former Essex and England star Bopara’s contribution to the Sharks team and to white-ball cricket by awarding him his County Cap.

Bopara added: “It was very disappointing to be told by Paul Farbrace last week that there was not to be an extension of my contract at the Club. This is particularly so after a very good season with bat and ball. Having said that, I’ve loved my time at Sussex.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed working with young players in the 2nd XI T20 matches and seeing some of the boys progress to the 1st team. Seeing that progression and development has been incredibly satisfying.

“It’s been an absolute honour to have captained the 1st team in the T20 Blast and seeing the potential of our young team of players come through and finish the back end of the tournament strong has highlighted the progress we have made.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the players and staff who have helped me become a better cricketer and person and all the members and fans for their loyal support throughout the years. I now really looking forward to my next playing opportunity as I have a great deal more to offer to the game as a player."