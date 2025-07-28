Fred Wallis scored a century to lead Haywards Heath to victory over Cuckfield

Haywards Heath CC are settled in the middle of the Sussex Premier League table and are still unbeaten at home this season following Saturday’s victory over Cuckfield.

Heath won the toss and put Cuckfield into bat hoping to extract something from another excellent wicket.

After four balls skipper Callum Smith must have been feeling a little concerned having watched Henry Rogers time two exquisite balls to the boundary.

However with the fifth ball, new father Jethro Menzies fooled Rogers with a ball tailing back into him which he shouldered arms to and was bowled.

Heath took control from this point and Menzies soon struck again with Joe Cambridge (7) loosely driving to mid-off. Ollie Carter and ex-Heath man Chris Mole dug in but with Smith had plenty of bowling options and rung the changes and the visitors slipped to 63-4 with Carter (26) caught behind of Umar Amin and Mole (16) bowled by Rafa Gul.

Another ex-Heath man Ollie Graham and overseas Jake Gibson took the score past 100 but Jonny Phelps removed Gibson (14).

Josh Frame came on to work his magic and Cuckfield were soon in deep trouble and slipped to 107-7 with Frame removing William Nolan (0) and Will Rogers (7).

Frame accounted for Sam Canfield (13) and at 125-8 an early finish looked on the cards. However Graham and new batter Theo Baker took the game to Heath.

They took the score to 245 when a gritty and well manufactured innings by Graham was ended in the last over for 88.

Barker passed his half century and was uneaten on 56 when the innings closed on 258-9. Menzies set the tone with 2-23 and was backed up well by Frame 3 for 47.

In reply Jonny Phelps and Fred Wallis opened and batted with caution, with Phelps more the aggressor hitting 59 (10 fours and 2 sixes) before being caught off Nick Patterson with the score on 110.

Amin came in fresh from his man of the match performance for Pakistan v South Africa in the World Legends competition in the Midlands and continued with Wallis to help Heath cruise towards the winning line.

Amin fell for 48 with the score on 235 but Wallis got to his first Premier League hundred with a superb, mature and chanceless knock and fell right at the end (115) to take warm applause from a healthy crowd. Heath got over the line with seven overs to spare to secure maximum points.

Next they travel to Middleton on Saturday, while Cuckfield – now seventh – host East Grinstrad, who are a place below them.