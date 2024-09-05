WATCH Sussex skipper Tymal Mills on Blast success, a ‘stupid’ Finals Day decision and being a rookie captain

Tymal Mills spoke of his delight at leading Sussex Sharks to Vitality Blast Finals Day in his first season as T20 skipper – and said the whole squad and coaching staff had played their part.

Mills was beaming after the Sharks delighted a 5,000 crowd at Hove with an emphatic eight-wicket win over Lancashire Lightning to book their place at Edgbaston on Saturday, September 14 – as they bid to win the trophy for the first time since 2009.

Mills said: "We were brilliant all the way through really. We have been pretty poor in T20 cricket in the last couple of years so we made a big effort in the winter to identify where we need to improve, so credit to all the players and the coaching staff, whose work has paid off. We now go to the finals day and I think we've got a good chance."

"Ollie Robinson and Brad Currie were outstanding with the new ball and they set the tone tonight and then Ollie ran out Liam Livingstone which was obviously a huge moment. Livi was striking it really well and Ollie did brilliantly to run him out. It's been a few years since Jofra Archer played T20 for us and it was great for the crowd, even if it was only for one game. It certainly made my life easier knowing I had him up my sleeve. Our young batters then got the job done in as really calm way - it's been a really good night overall."

Joffra Archer and Tymal Mills before the clash with Lancashire (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Watch Mills’ full interview – conducted by BBC Sussex cricket supremo Adrian Harms – in the video player above, in which he talks about key members of the team, the ‘stupid’ decision that means Enhland’s white ball players can’t play at Finals Day, and how he’s enjoying being a captain.