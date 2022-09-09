West Chiltington and Thakeham CC have had a terrific season but he firsts just missed promotion

After winning Division 3 West last season, a first XI with an average age of just over 21 almost upset the odds this year by achieving promotion into the top tier.

Going into the final game, Chilt were in second place needing a maximum of 27 points against Burgess Hill to go up, or any result that was no less than four points fewer than what third-placed Mayfield achieved against Cuckfield.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Horsham CC was packed for the end of season Barbados Day

But Chilt only managed 166 all out in the first innings for just six bonus points so only a maximum 26-point win was achievable. News filtered over from East Sussex that Mayfield had scored 295 in their first innings and with a 30-point win more than likely, Chilt’s hopes were hanging by a thread.

Chilt were unable to defend 166, losing by six wickets, and Mayfield unsurprisingly defended 295. Nonetheless, a third-place finish in Division 2 is comfortably the best finish to a season by any West Chiltington or West Chiltington & Thakeham CC team and something worth celebrating.

Chairman Stephen Hodgson said: ‘It really is a remarkable achievement and no less than this young team deserve. The results throughout the club, not just in the first XI, are phenomenal and everyone is immensely proud.

"But the hard work doesn’t stop and we will continue to put in place the conditions, facilities – the foundations – for players across all five senior teams and numerous junior teams to enjoy their cricket and succeed.”

Chilt’s second XI won ten straight games in the second half of the season, only to finish an agonising nine points adrift of promotion from Division 5 West in third – a cancelled game early in the season when pitch preparation was not possible at Worthing potentially cost them the points required to go up, the only cancelled or abandoned game in the division all season.

There was also great success for the third and fourth XIs – the thirds winning Division 9 West by three points ahead of Storrington, making back-to-back titles for them. The fourth XI won Division 12 West (N) with a mixture of seniors and juniors.

Horsham rounded off their Premier Division campaign, bouncing back from relegation to finish a highly creditable third with a strong win against Three Bridges.

Electing to bat, Horsham began carefully with their first three batsmen all reaching double figures only to lose their wickets when appearing set, and, from 57-3 rebuilding was necessary.

Ollie Haines continued his impressive form with a competitive 48 from 38 deliveries, accompanied by Ben Chappels, whose measured 54 held the second half of the innings together, enabling Horsham to finish on 201-8 despite Arran Brown’s 3-37.

When Bridges replied Ben Williams accounted for both openers, before skipper Joe Walker’s dismissal reduced the visitors to 49-3. But after bowling ten overs for 1-21, Will O’Donnell proved equally adherent with the bat, with 61 from 90 balls.

But Bridges subsided to 143 all out with three wickets apiece for Williams, skipper Nick Oxley and Manav Parekh.

Cricket manager Williams said: “It was great to finish with a win, cementing our third spot. Again Ollie Haines showed his emerging class, and Ben Chappels’ got us to a challenging total. Then we bowled and fielded really well.

"Its been a really encouraging season. Our twos won promotion, and we feel we can have a strong push for the premier title next year.