West Chiltington and Thakeham aiming for busy and successful cricket season

West Chiltington and Thakeham CC are ready to go for glory in 2025.

The Sussex League Division 2 side’s first XI have a new captain, Reuben Taylor, who is back in the UK having missed a large chunk of last season.

Also returning is Louis Storey, who missed the entire 2024 season through injury.

Both players will add depth to Chilts’ batting and offer options with the ball. Storey averaged 59 in the 2023 season and Taylor averaged 87 in the same campaign.

Nathan Poole has arrived at the club

In addition, West Chilts have a new first XI player-coach – Nathan Poole, who joins from Preston Nomads adding great experience and quality.

Ashay Palkar will be first XI overseas player this year. Palkar is right-hand bowler batsman.

The club’s second XI squad will feature 18-year-old Australian Josh Strefner, who is over for the summer and also joins as an overseas player.

Other new players include Oli van Noort, transfering from Bexhill having previously played for West Chilts between 2020 and 2023. Dan Gee, joining from Haywards Heath, Rohan Doyle, who has left St Peters, and JD Labuschagne, who has crossed over from Pulborough to West Chilts.

Louis Storey

Alfie Reeves continues as second XI captain, Hugh Warmisham will again be third XI captain, and new for 2025, Neil North and Matthew Hennings will run the fourth XI in an exciting development for the club.

Both are very experienced cricketers from which the club’s next crop of young fourth XI cricketers will hopefully learn a great deal.

As always, the ambition of the club is for all teams to play at the highest level so promotion remains the aim and they are confident they have all the pieces in place for a successful season in the first and second XIs, while in the third and fourth XIs the ambition is first and foremost give players opportunity to play cricket and for youngsters the opportunity to grow and develop.

West Chilts have taken the big step of entering a team in the Sussex Women's Cricket League for the first time.

Reuben Taylor

Previously the women’s section had only entered the Sussex Slam competition so this is a first foray into longer form cricket (35 overs) and they will be in Division 2 Central.

They will enter two teams in the Women's Sussex Slam and one in the men's competition, and will offer softball cricket for the less experienced.

In the junior section, West Chilts will hope to attract 250-plus children on Friday nights as they enter 12 age group teams from U9 through to U16 (both girls and mixed gender teams).

Outdoor sessions for adults on Mondays (women) and Thursdays (men) are open sessions and the club welcome new players to these. See www.wctcc.co.uk for more.