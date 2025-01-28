West Sussex teenager lands spot on South Africa cricket tour

Oscar Harman in action

Oscar Harman, a 17-year-old leg-break bowler who is an emerging star at Roffey Cricket Club, has been selected for a cricket tour of South Africa.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roffey president Tom Barnes told the County Times: “Oscar was a fundamental player in the 2nd XI last year, helping us to secure promotion to Division 2, and is a bright prospect for the future of the club.

"He is thrilled to have been selected to go to South Africa on cricket tour this spring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The tour will consist of a training programme and several matches – and he needs help to enable him to make the trip, which will play a big part in further developing him as a player.

"Oscar is working hard to raise money and would love to hear from any local business or private donor who might like to contribute with sponsorship for his epic opportunity.”

The tour is being organosed by Hurstpierpoint and Oscar’s father Paul said: “He is cricket mad, having taken to it straight away at a young age, and playing wherever he goes – he did well at Brighton’s brilliant Aldridge Cricket Academy, where he won a cricket scholarship to Hurstpierpoint School.

"He plays there as well as Roffey and is determined to go on the tour, readily committing to raising £1,000 himself by working at the family business – the Jack & Jill Inn at Clayton – but we’ll still need to find more than double that!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oscar told us: “I want to become as good a cricketer as I possibly can. At Aldridge I had a wonderful coaching session with Shane Warne and I love playing with my friends - I went with Roffey’s Shams Huzzahazai to a training session there and they were very friendly, so I joined the club.”

Any help with funding for the tour will be very much appreciated – if you can assist please contact Oscar via mum Clare at [email protected]