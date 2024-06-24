West Wittering CC 2's top of the table
West Wittering CC 2s hosted Broadwater CC 2s to the Meadow on a glorious day.
The toss was won by the visitors who decided to bat first on a flat firm wicket.
With 19 on the board the home side had a break through with Alex Salmon bowling the opener and then gradually hit the poles on a regular basis with a smart driving catch in the slip by Dom Fecher. At drinks Broadwater were 60 for 4.
Then, as they say, drinks brings wickets and Salmon had a field day, trapping Robin Silverthorne for 31 which gave him his 5th wicket, which soon followed with his 6th, 7th and then 8th wicket. 4 wickets in 4 balls. I believe a double hat-trick!
So 60 for 4 to 60 for 8. Mackenzie Botting (30) was still there and slowly edged the score up to 97 all out. Salmon 8 for 19.
So 98 to win and potentially got top of the league, Mark Taylor and Dom Fecher started the innings and got the team to double figures before Fecher (4) was caught behind, then Tom Goodall (9) got in and then out again.
Will Finch steadied the ship with Taylor and they made the track look like a carpet of runs and just stroked the ball to all parts of the ground with some quick running between the sticks.
Finch was eventually out for 28 with the finishing line within their sights. But Taylor (43 no) pushed on and finished the game with a 7 wicket win for the hosts. Pick of the bowlers Eric Moran 2 for 35 Arhad Mahmood 1 for 15
