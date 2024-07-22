West Wittering look to stay in contention

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

West Wittering CC 2s v Storrington CC 1s

With the toss won by the home team they decided to bat first on an overcast afternoon.

Steve Day and Mark Taylor started the event and faced some tricky swing bowling by the impressive Sonny Monyamane and Steve Livermore.

With three wickets falling at 16, 33 and 33 respectively, brought together Joe Pink and Will Finch. Between then they steadied the ship and brought some respect to the batting team.

However Pink was first to fall for 40 and then soon after Finch fell for 32. Rohit Chauhan and Ben Doyle then made their own partnership and were a run a ball towards the end of the innings with Chauhan out in the last over for 23 and Doyle ended up 26 not out.

Extra were 40 which helped the score reach 184 for 6 with the best of the bowling, Steve Livermore 2 for 26 and Sonny Monyamane 2 for 32.

First wicket to fall was that of Ben Murray for 10 off the bowling of Nick Fitzgeard with a caught to the skipper Kev Allsobrook, then Poppy Hutton knocked off three quick wickets, with one being a superb low caught by Steve Day to take the scalp of their run machine and skipper Miles Scerri.

Sonny Monyamane then came to the wicket with purpose and strength and managed to hit the boundary on many occasions. But Kev Allsobrook managed to turn the ball 45 degrees and bowled him through the gate for a quick 41.

Mark Taylor grabbed the catch of the match with an excellent take down the leg side off Rohit Chauhan mixups and then the wickets started to fall on a regular basis and with the game came to an end with the home side winning by 58 runs.

Grant Humphries grabbed 23 towards the end as only three players managed double figures. Best of the bowling Allsobrook 3 for 26, Hutton 3 for 36, Chauhan 2 for 10