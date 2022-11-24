Stalwart football manager Sam Allardyce will be star guest at the next ‘Where Cricket Meets’ event staged by Sussex Cricket Foundation

Sam Allardyce will be in Brighton for the 'Where Cricket Meets' event in March | Picture: Getty

Tickets for 'Where Cricket Meets…Sam Allardyce' on Friday, March 31, 2023, in aid of the Sussex Cricket Foundation, are now on sale.

Held at the Hilton Brighton Metropole, the afternoon will include a Q&A discussion with former Bolton, West Ham and England manager, Sam Allardyce. ‘Big Sam’s’ playing career also spanned 21 years, playing for Bolton, Millwall and Preston North End.

Guests are welcome to attend from midday, with the event and a three-course lunch starting at 1pm.

You’ll also have the chance to win yourselves some amazing prizes through a charity auction, raffle and game of Heads or Tails.

Prices are as follows (inclusive of VAT):

Individual - £100

Table of 10 - £950

VIP Table - £1,500 (to book please email [email protected])

Last year's event with former England footballing legend Glenn Hoddle raised in excess of £40,000 with all proceeds, as they are this year, going to supporting Sussex Cricket Foundation projects and initiatives in its aim of actively changing lives through the power of Cricket.

The evening will be sponsored by Sutton Winson, corporate partner of Sussex Cricket and their Director, Richard Morley is delighted to be supporting such an important event: “Sutton Winson is proud to be the headline sponsor for 'Where Cricket Meets...Sam Allardyce' and to continue a long standing partnership with the Sussex Cricket Foundation.

"Sutton Winson look forward to supporting SCF and all the great work being undertaken to ensure Cricket is available for all in the community.”

Gary Wallis-Tayler, Community Cricket Director, added: “We are delighted to welcome Sam to Sussex next year to help support the Sussex Cricket Foundation.

"This is an important event as we look to raise significant funds to be able to continue growing the game and making the game as accessible as possible for all.

"We hope people are able to support us and learn more about what the Foundation does across the County.”

