Why Horsham CC and Roffey CC can't wait for 2022 season to start

Horsham Cricket Manager Ben Williams told the County Times: “We’ve had an excellent turn out at winter nets, and we have a new groundsman, new changing rooms and a new scoreboard, so things are buzzing at Cricketfield Road!

“All last season’s players are returning and we’re delighted Ben Chappels has joined us from Horsham Trinity.

“He scored plenty of runs for them and is keen to progress – he’ll strengthen our squad. We’ve got some promising youngsters: last year’s experience helped them develop and they’ll thrive here.

Horsham and Roffey last met in the Sussex premier in 2019 / Picture: Steve Robards

“Our Groundforce day is on Saturday, getting us ready for the new season, and we kick off with two home friendlies – on Saturday, April 16 we welcome Middleton, and, on April 23, Haywards Heath are our guests.

“The following Saturday the serious stuff starts when we visit Pagham in the Sussex T20 Cup, the winner staying on to play Littlehampton.

“The league programme begins on May 7, when we’re at Hastings. And there is a treat in store at the club, on Friday, April 22, with our fundraiser, An Evening With Ian Gould. Apart from an outstanding playing career, Ian has been a much-respected international umpire and he’s a great character. Tickets available from the club bar and office.”

Horsham are thrilled at news Tom Haines will be Sussex’s County Championship captain in addition to skippering in the One Day Cup.

At Roffey, skipper Matt Davies said: “Things are looking good at the club, and we’ve got a new scoreboard in memory of Les Reed.

“Although we finished third in the league, we were disappointed with last season because we’ve got high expectations – especially in the cup.

“This year we’ve entered three cups, our first game being in the Sussex T20 at Bognor on April 30.