Why India cricket legend Rahul Dravid is waxing lyrical about Arundel Castle

The Indian cricket squad returned to Arundel – where their country’s cricketers first visited back in 1959 – when they played the Duke of Norfolk’s XI, in order to prepare for their World Test Championship final against Australia.

Offering world class practice facilities both in the middle and in the indoor school, the Castle welcomed Rohit Sharma’s players, who basked in the Sussex sunshine as they enjoyed the privacy and quality of the world famous ground.

Head Coach and Test batting legend Rahul Dravid endorsed their week there and was keen to offer his view on the return of international cricket to the ground in the future.

“We have thoroughly enjoyed our week at the Arundel Castle cricket ground,” he said.

The India squad are put through their paces at the Arundel Castle ground | Picture: contributed

"The facilities, pitches and catering provisions have been outstanding. It is of course a beautiful place, and it would be wonderful if tourist matches could return some day.”

The Chief Operating Officer & Secretary at Arundel Castle Cricket Club, James Rufey, said it was an absolute privilege to host Dravid and the Indian squad.

He added: “We also thank the ICC and ECB for their support thought the planning and implementation process of this event.”