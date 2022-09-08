Why Middleton, Chichester Priory Park and West Wittering cricketers are all celebrating

Sunday will live long in the memory of everyone involved with Middleton Cricket Club, with all three teams making their respective T20 finals at the County Ground in Hove – and two of them winning.

Backed by two coachloads of supporters who cheered every ball, the teams played some incredible cricket.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 3rd XI beat St Matthias twos who sit two leagues above them and superb tight bowling from a young Middleton attack meant a few Matthias batsmen struggled.

Middleton CC's firsts with their T20 Cup

They reached 111-7 from their 20 overs and while Middleton lost Harry Pacey early they were in no mood to hang around, Monty Morgan (31*) and MoM Dill Howell (62*) led Middleton to a nine-wicket victory from just 11.2 overs.

The twos faced a very strong Preston Nomads twos side. They reduced Nomads from 46-0 to 78-4 but couldn’t find a way to stem the run rate, Nomads eventually posting 174-5. Middleton were bowled out for 96 in reply.

Then all eyes turned to the main event, Middleton v Preston Nomads. Middleton skipper Harry Hovey won the toss and chose to bat.

Hovey and Heather took the score to 53 before Hovey fell and Heather was joined by Rawat, who went for 14 – and at 83-2 it still looked a nice base.

Chichester Priory Park's U14 Champions League winners

Heather kept the momentum going, his excellent 59 earning him the MoM award and Middleton totalled 128-6.

Nomads started quickly with Sussex man Harrison Ward getting them to 30 quickly but the runs started to dry up.

Middleton bowled and fielded superbly. Wickets started tumbling and it fell to Nomads skipper Nav Patel to try to see his side home, but his unbeaten 37 wasn’t enough with Nomads finishing on 116-9- a superb 12 run victory for Middleton.

All five bowlers, Heather 1-27, Russ Talman 2-20, George Briance 2-17 Sam Green 1-20 and Ajit Sambhi 2-27, were brilliant, and the Middleton crowd were incredible and pushed the boys all the way.

West Wittering CC - Division 4 West champions

Chichester Priory Park U14s

Chichester Priory Park under-14s are Champions League winners.

The young team won their final at the County Ground, Hove, overcoming a fine East Grinstead team to win by 62 runs.

Put into bat, Chichester started well. Arran Goode (54) and James Connolly (74 not our) built a partnership of 84 with both making brilliant half centuries.

Chichester continued to score rapidly, including a memorable lofty six smashed into the grandstand from skipper Freddie Gillett (12), before the innings finished on 176-3 after 20 overs.

Although the EG batters tried to get on top of the bowlers, wickets fell regularly.

Finlay Rustell, Tom Baily, Charlie Goodwin and Freddie Galtizine-Scott each snared victims at key moments and their innings finished on 114-5.

Chi coach Jes Goode said: “Well done to all who played and those who have played throughout the season.

"It was a strong performance and I’m especially proud the team played with exemplary sportsmanship and respect for the opposition.”

It’s been a fantastic season for the under-14s, during which the team were unbeaten through league and cup competitions – playing 12, wining 10 and drawing two. Many of the players have been with Chi since the age of eight.

Pictured are, back row, Finlay Rustell, Tom Baily, Finley Horne, Freddie Galitzine-Scott, Henry Gray, Anthony Harvey; front row: Aaron Goode (w), Charlie Goodwin, Freddie Gillett (c), Alex Darby, James Connolly.

Henfield v West Wittering – Division 4 West

West Wittering required one point to win the league and be promoted to Division 3 West – and they got it and plenty more.

After rain, the pitch was moist and West Wittering won the toss and chose to bowl.

Tight bowling from Harry Staight (2-10) and Jordan Dear (1-25) reduced Henfield to 19-3. Joe Pink (3-9) applied pressure and Henfield struggled.

Brett Moore (18) stuck to his task before Freddie Small (2-15) bowled him. Ollie Small (1-3) took the final wicket with a delicious away swinger, and Henfield were all out for 88.

Ted Bloomfield hit 52 not out from 41 balls with a series of sumptuous late cuts and pull shots to race towards 50. He was supported by Joe Pink (33*).

West Wittering chased the total down for no loss in just 13 overs, wrapping up the title.

Preston Nomads v Bognor – Sussex Premier

Bognor captain Ryan Maskell scored an astonishing fourth hundred of the season as they ended with a one-wicket defeat to Preston Nomads.

But it was enough to secure fourth place, a remarkable achievement for Bognor’s first year in the premier.

With wet patches across the wicket, Nomads had no hesitation putting Bognor in, reducing them to 53-3. However, Maskell rebuilt alongside Josh Seward (32), before launching into the spinners towards the back end of the innings, eventually out for a brilliant 116.

The captain finished second in the league run charts with 870 at an average of 58 and strike rate of 102, an effort which may turn heads in the Sussex hierachy.

Bognor’s 208 was an impressive effort on the wicket, but Sussex’s Harrison Ward threatened to make a mockery of the total with a rapid 55, before he chipped Mike Harris (3-51) to long off.

Once Josh Sargeant (3-49) had removed Nathan Poole for 33, Nomads collapsed to 192-9. Nick Ballamy’s 2-25 was impressive.

The lack of a fifth bowler proved pivotal as Nomads got the remaining 16 runs to win by one wicket.

Lindfield v Chichester Priory Park – Division 2

Chichester secured a narrow victory over relegated Lindfield.

After losing the toss on a wet wicket, Chichester lost Smith, Hasted and Bennison. When Drake-Brockman was out trying to attack, Priory were 43-4.Ollie Dabinett-Jays and Toby Toft took the score to 98, but when Dabinett-Jays was dismissed for 48, Chi slipped to 99-7.

Ben Gregory and skipper Matt Geffen were patient. Gregory made a crucial 58, his maiden half-century, with Geffen contributing 25 as CPP made 214.

Lindfield pushed on towards 100 despite two wickets for Gregory. Harry Walker (2-16) changed the dynamic of the chase with two quick wickets.Lindfield lost wickets at regular intervals. Drake-Brockman (2-40), Dabinett-Jays (1-25), Smith (1-34) and Gregory (3-44) all picked up wickets.

In the final over, bowled by Gregory, Lindfield required 15 and Chi needed one wicket. MoM Gregory delivered a nerveless over to secure the win, a six off the last ball from Geoffrey Lawrence (85*) reducing the winning margin to three runs.It has been a strong season for Chi, finishing sixth. They now look to continue to build on the progress.

West Wittering 2nd v Portslade 3rd

In Marc Slowey’s last game as skipper Wittering wanted to end on a high. But the top order seemed to throw wicket after wicket away to Jonny Bond and Mike Robbins.

At 36-6 Kev Allsobtook and Tom Evans settled the ship. Evans went for 23 but Kieran Baker scored 16 and Allsobrook ended 60 not out in a total of 148.

Portslade started well passing 50 before Allsobrook snapped up both openers.

Priest bagged a brace and Kaelan Baker managed a cracker with his first ball. Portslade got home by five wickets - WW finished third.

Aldwick v Crawley Eagles 2nd – Division 6 West

Aldwick were relegated on the last day of their league campaign but only had themselves to blame.

They were nicely poised at 82-0 chasing 201 to win, but then lost 10 wickets for 93 runs and lost by 25 runs to confirm the drop.

Aldwick have made many good starts this season, and this time openers Luke Barnes (55) and Joel Lodge (24) did the business but then a familiar exposure of their fragile batting line up, apart from skipper Alex Cooper's 36, occured and they were bowled out for 175.

Khurram Shefique (4-23 and Wazoomi Wahisd (3-38) did most of the damage for the Eagles.

Earlier, Crawley opener Safeur Rahman (47) gave his team a solid start until he was outdone by Frankie Bigwood (1-28 ) three runs short of his half-century.

No3 Rizaf Ilyas (39) continued the momento until Ian Guppy (3-33) and Ollie Smith (2-19) got among the wickets until a stubborn unbeaten 9th wicket partnership from Hassan Mujtaba (39) and Mohammed Habeebullakhan (23) supplied their team with enough runs.

Bognor 2nd vs Crawley – Division 6 West