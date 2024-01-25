Why Sydney Sixers’ run to Big Bash final offers hope to Sussex cricket fans
They will have seen some sparkling performances in Sydney Sixers games from opener Dan Hughes, who is one of the overseas stars recruited by Hove bosses for the summer campaigns.
Hughes will be available from the start of Sussex’s T20 Vitality Blast campaign until the end of the season. He will play in the County Championship as well as the Blast.
He played a pivotal role in a nail-biting final group game against Perth Scorchers as the Sixers ensured their place in the Big Bash qualifier with the final ball of the innings.
Returning to the top of the order, Hughes made 74 from just 43 deliveries as he anchored the innings to give the Sixers a three-wicket victory in one of the games of the tournament.
That knock included seven fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 172.09. But he wasn’t done there.
In the qualifier against Brisbane Heat, Hughes built the platform for victory once again, making 42 from 33 as the Sixers won by 39 runs and booked their place in Wednesday mornings Big Bash Final.
Sadly Hughes could not repeat his magic in Wednesday’s final, which was also versus Brisbane Heat.
After Brisbane racked up 166-8 in their 20 overs, Hughes was first out – scoring just one – as the Sixers struggled with the bat, eventually being bowled out for 112 as Spencer Johnson took 4-26.