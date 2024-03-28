Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chairman Tom Barnes said: “The club launched its first ever women’s team in 2022, founded by Italian international Regina Suddahazai, playing friendly games and moving into the Sussex softball league.

"The women’s team continue to go from strength to strength, aspiring to introduce a hardball team over the next couple of seasons. In order to do this we want to create the most welcoming environment possible and remove barriers to participation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Horsham based Marlow Sports, run by Roffey CC member Gary Marlow, is at the forefront of exciting, inclusive and often pioneering programmes, leading them to want to be the first to support women and girls in playing cricket at Roffey - to inspire, and to ensure sustainability - and, the club is delighted that Marlow has signed up to a three year programme, aiming at the creation of the first hardball women’s team.

Women's cricket is set to thrive at Roffey CC | Contributed picture

As a major encouragement, Marlow are funding the payment of subs for existing and new girl members and cutting the cost of women’s membership fees by 50% to just £30 for the season.

With considerable, successful experience for providing high-quality training, consultancy and physical education in conjunction with schools, clubs, sports organisations and governing bodies, Marlow Sports promotes outdoor activities where children and adults can learn, thrive and enjoy sport both physically and socially.