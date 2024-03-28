Women’s and girls’ cricket gets huge boost at Roffey CC
and live on Freeview channel 276
Chairman Tom Barnes said: “The club launched its first ever women’s team in 2022, founded by Italian international Regina Suddahazai, playing friendly games and moving into the Sussex softball league.
"The women’s team continue to go from strength to strength, aspiring to introduce a hardball team over the next couple of seasons. In order to do this we want to create the most welcoming environment possible and remove barriers to participation.”
Horsham based Marlow Sports, run by Roffey CC member Gary Marlow, is at the forefront of exciting, inclusive and often pioneering programmes, leading them to want to be the first to support women and girls in playing cricket at Roffey - to inspire, and to ensure sustainability - and, the club is delighted that Marlow has signed up to a three year programme, aiming at the creation of the first hardball women’s team.
As a major encouragement, Marlow are funding the payment of subs for existing and new girl members and cutting the cost of women’s membership fees by 50% to just £30 for the season.
With considerable, successful experience for providing high-quality training, consultancy and physical education in conjunction with schools, clubs, sports organisations and governing bodies, Marlow Sports promotes outdoor activities where children and adults can learn, thrive and enjoy sport both physically and socially.
Barnes added: “As a club Roffey CC is extremely excited to be working with Marlow Sports to offer this opportunity to our women and girl members - come along and join in the fun – for more information just email [email protected] – and we look forward to seeing many of you at the club this season!”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.