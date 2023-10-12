Warnham CC have had a tremendous season this summer – and it’s been a big year for the whole club.

With new local sponsorship, a bigger All-Stars and Dynamos kids’ cricket setup and fantastic competitive cricket on offer, the club has taken a giant leap forward.

Nestled in the picturesque village of Warnham, the club aim to be a beacon of sportsmanship, camaraderie and community spirit.

The club have played a vital part of the village's identity, bringing together players of all ages and backgrounds to share their love for the game.

The Warnham CC team | Contributed picture

This year’s league side, who currently play in Division 11 West (North) of the Sussex Cricket League, took the chance of promotion down to the wire.

Notable knocks throughout the season from captain Josh Medley and bowling performances by the man who doubles as their groundsman, Mark Bellamy, ensured they were competitive in every game they played.

This year the club have welcomed four new players to their ranks who given a valued boost to the squad and have been part of the team on multiple occasions.

A tough opening fixture which ended in defeat was quickly forgotten with a few victories under their belts.

They could see the potential in the team and training was starting to pay off.

From mid-table at the halfway stage of the season, Warnham rose up the ranks, beating league the leaders, Horley’s third XI, and then Crawley’s third XI in some terrific games of cricket.

Some matches went down to the last ball.

They were beaten by a strong Rudgwick CC side in the last game of the season, just missing out on promotion by a handful of points.

Looking ahead, Warnham CC have ambitious plans for growth and development.

The club are actively seeking partnerships and sponsorship opportunities with local businesses and organisations to improve their facilities and expand their junior set-up.

As part of the club’s three-year plan, the square is being professionally renovated to create a brilliant new playing surface.

Through the funding received from sponsors, the club have also bought a new practice net for training.

A promising future for the club lies ahead which will ensure Warnham CC remain an integral part of the local community.

If you want to be part of a club they reckon is the fastest growing one in Warnham, please get in contact.

They welcome players of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds.

You can find them on social media or via the ECBs Play-Cricket website.

