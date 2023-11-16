Worth School named among the best in country for cricket

Worth School has been named as one of the top schools in Britain for cricket for a sixth year in succession.

The school’s commitment to providing the best possible cricket coaching for boys and girls has been rewarded again by Worth being named in The Cricketer magazine’s top 100 schools for cricket.

This prestigious acknowledgement reflects a compelling commitment to cricket in the curriculum, the standard of facilities, the coaching provision, fixture programme and making cricket available to both boys and girls.

1st XI cricketers at Worth School celebrate the news. Picture: Worth School

The Cricketer is the world’s oldest and best-selling cricket magazine and each year it embarks on an exhaustive assessment of schools across the country before coming up with its final list.

Worth is delighted to be included for six years on the trot. Huw Turbervill, editor of The Cricketer, said: “Considering the quality of entries this year you should be very proud of your efforts.”

Cricket at Worth is led by former professional cricketer and Level 4 coach Mr Raj Chaudhuri, who is proud of the number of students from Worth who have achieved district, county and regional representative honours

The school runs its own cricket academy, with a strong ethos based on developing confidence through competence, supporting aspirational cricketers to achieve their goals in combination with an excellent academic education.

Academy cricketers benefit from up to 10 hours coaching per week throughout the year with excellent facilities including indoor and outdoor nets, three bowling machines, a nursery in the Summer Term and video analysis capabilities.

Mr Chaudhuri said: “We are very proud of this award but for us it is not just about being included on this list each year; it is about working hard and continually trying to push ourselves to new levels to deliver the best programme we can for the boys and girls who play cricket.