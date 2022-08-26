Worthing have two games to clinch cricket title

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After electing to bowl, Worthing started well thanks to a magnificent opening spell from Giorgio Rigali (3-29).

Roffey twos could have been 30-4 had it not been for two dropped catches in the slips off Rigali.

Wtth Roffey at 88-6, Worrhing held an advantage – but a fine partnership of 95 between Lewis Shivnarain (57) and Mark Pavlovic (42) helped Roffey set a defendable target.

Giorgio Rigali has been in fine form for Worthing | Picture: Stephen Goodger

Late order hitting from Tom Barnes (27no), left Worthing needing 221.

Worthing lost wickets at regular intervals and were left struggling at 61-4.

Rohan Ryan (43), Enrico Silva (32) and Rigali (23) were the pick of the batters, but Worthing fell 59 runs short.

Worthing will hope to bounce back on Saturday when they host struggling Chippingdale at the Manor Ground, knowing two wins from their final two guarantees top spot and promotion.

Akhona Mbanga batting for Broadwater in their loss to Littlehampton | Picture: Stephen Goodger

Littlehampton v Broadwater

Division 3 West

Littlehampton clinched a two-wicket win at home to Broadwater to move out of the Sussex League division three west drop zone.

Broadwater remain bottom but Chippingale fall into the bottom two after Littlehampton's win.

Alex Halls scored 68 as Broadwater totalled 199 - Nathan Perry taking 3-40 and Shikha Mehta 3-31.

A knock of 73 from Mac Cox was the highlight of the Littlehampton reply as they got home by two wickets, despite James Horn taking 3.49

Littlehampton skipper Cox said: “Coming into the game we were very aware of our league position and the need to produce a big performance.

"We lost the toss and Ben Challen of Broadwater decided to bat on what looked a flat Sportsman wicket.

" Broadwater made a good start with the bat, but we always managed to peg them back with regular wickets.

“Our spinners were exceptional in the middle period,and at 118-8 we were very much in control of the game.

"Alex Halls played a superb innings, dispatching bowlers all around the ground and helped get Broadwater up to 199, which albeit a very chaseable total, was a few more than we had hoped.

"Our chase didn’t start brilliantly as former skipper Mike Askew departed early, but that brought me and Brad James to the crease and we built a good partnership, putting on 64 for the 2nd wicket.

"Another 50 partnership between me and Dan White seemed to be putting the game beyond doubt but for a dramatic Littlehampton batting collapse that we have been all so familiar with over the years.

"We lost quick wickets and were in trouble before a few handy lower order runs got us over the line, for the loss of eight wickets.

"I must credit the lower middle order and tail for getting the job done. We showed a fighting trait that has sometimes evaded us this season as we have lost some close encounters in similar scenarios.

"This time, when it mattered most, we stood tall and finished the job.

"This week we play a strong Slinfold side away from home and will need all of the same passion and fight that we showed this week.”

Hurstpierpoint v Southwick

Division 7 Central

Southwick were unable to arrest a miserable winless run. Returning captain Harry Dorgan asked Hurst to bat but his bowlers were unable to make early inroads, the openers Mike Thatcher and Simon Tunley scoring 44 and 25 before falling to the guile of Dorgan’s spin.

Matt Parsons (53no) and Josh Dolan (65, c & b Dean Ghasemi) assured the home side of a decent total and they ended on 253-6.

In a wicketless spell, Paul Grennan proved difficult to get away, conjuring up figures of 0-18. Gary Mussen and Dorgan notched two wickets apiece.

Wickers’ chase began well with Rob Cornell scoring 39 and Mussen a brisk 36 before Ghasemi weighed in with 19.

But the innings disintegrated and only Craig Dawson, Tom Bell and Grennan scraping into double figures.

The run-out of chairman Des O’Dell was the final straw and Wickers ended on ore of 173-9.