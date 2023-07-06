Worthing RFC and Broadwater Cricket Club are meeting as part of Broadwater’s cricket week to net funds for a Rugby Against Cancer’ campaign.It’s a chance for people to get down to Broadwater Green to support a great cause, grab some food from the BCC barbecue and invest in the fundraising raffle being held for Rugby Against Cancer.Worthing RFC President Bob Reynolds and Broadwater CC chairman Robin Silverthorne hope to see as many folk support such a lovely evening for a great cause.Reynolds said: “It’s a great honour for Worthing RFC to be asked to raise a side to play against Broadwater CC as part of their historic cricket week.

"When I was asked to get a team together from the rugby club I thought it would also be a great opportunity to raise funds for a charity that has a link to rugby, so we decided to play for Rugby Against Cancer.

"The amount of work this charity does is quite outstanding - please have a look at their website to see the initiatives they are involved with.

Broadwater's James Horn scored 35 against Three Bridges | Picture: Stephen Goodger

"The Rugby Against Cancer XI will be made up of Worthing RFC players, ex-players and supporters, some of whom have played club cricket.

"There will also be a few of the Worthing Raiders players who have never played cricket before. We look forward to a return fixture when the clubs will lock horns in a game of rugby.”

Broadwater v Three Bridges 2nd XI

Division 4 West

Three Bridges won the toss and put Broadwater into bat. Broadwater batted poorly to be 73-6 but Sam Hudson, after a two-year lay-off, with 40 and James Horn 35 took the team to 152-6. With some handy extras and a few lusty blows at the end Broadwater finished on a decent but below-par 194.

Three Bridges raced to 35 off four overs but a wicket each from Benn Challen and Akhona Mbanga slowed the away side down. Three Bridges moved on to 74-2 before Neil Hewitt was brought into the attack and proceeded in taking the next four wickets leaving the opposition on 101-6.