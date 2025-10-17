Crowborough Beacon Golf Club celebrate 130th anniversary

Over the following three years more holes were added and by April 1898 a full 18 holes was complete.

In 1896 the Ladies’ section was formed with the first Ladies Captain being Miss W.M. Langridge. The first Ladies’ committee meeting was held on 5th June that year making Crowborough Beacon one of the first clubs in Sussex to have a ladies section.

In 1906 Crowborough Beacon Golf Club Limited became the registered freehold owners of the land. Work began on a new clubhouse and the new one, much as it is today, was completed and open for business in 1907.

Over its history, the club's course was influenced by renowned course architects Harry S. Colt and Dr. Alister Mackenzie.

Sir Arthur Conan Doyle lived with his wife, Lady Jean in Crowborough, in a house called “Windlesham” overlooking the golf course from 1907 until his death in July 1930. Sir Arthur was a keen golfer and in 1909 became a committee member followed by being elected as Captain the following year - 1910. Although a member of other clubs, Crowborough was nearest and dearest to him.

Sir Arthur, the creator of the great detective, Sherlock Holmes, penned many of his best works whilst looking out of his study window across our great golf course.

His second wife Lady Jean Conan Doyle was Ladies Captain in 1911.

Enid Wilson was one of the greatest golfers of her day who lived locally and was a member of Crowborough Beacon Golf club. She was British Ladies Amateur golf champion three years in a row, 1931, 1932 and1933. She never turned professional and instead embarked upon a successful career in golf journalism with her own column in “Golf Illustrated” and writing numerous articles for other golfing magazines. Later Enid became the Daily Telegraph’s womens’ golf correspondent retiring in the 1970s.

At the age of 71 Enid was still playing off a handicap of five, then two years later she came down to four! She could still be seen tramping the fairways with her old leather bag slung over her shoulder well into her 80s.

Today the club is still a members’ club that continues to host significant events on its heathland course which is situated on one of Sussex’s highest points.

To commemorate this anniversarya celebratory dinner was held on Friday 3rd October with members wined and dined in a style befitting the era. This included such delicacies as pottage soup, chicken livers, gammon, fried white fish accompanied by boiled potatoes, pickled cabbage, turnips and white beans. Plum pudding and custard as well as Stilton with toasted pulled bread, salted butter pat and ale onions finished off the evening with a few glasses of port.

On Saturday 4th October members were given a chance to ditch the modern equipment and play with hickory shafted clubs in a team scramble. This gave them an insight into how difficult golf was for the founder members of the club. Many of the competitors embraced the occasion by dressing in period clothes as well as getting used to Hickory clubs. Coping admirably with the ancient equipment were winners on the day, Nick Beck, Max Howard, Terry Hughes and Andy Selfe.

