Crowborough golfers swing back into action as winners receive prizes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

April saw Crowborough Golf Club swing back into action with several competitions taking place.

Sunday 31st March saw 52 members take part in an Allcomers Stableford. Ryan Slade, Ian Neal & Daniel Foden all scored 38 to tie for first place. However on countback Ryan scored 20 points on the back nine taking the top spot with Ian having to settle for the runners up place with 19 points and Daniel taking third place with 17 points. The leading lady of the day was Mary Legon with a score of 37 points.

66 members entered the Allcomers Stableford on Sunday 7th April. The scores reflected the very gusty conditions but with a very respectable 35 points the winner was Mark Wilson. The runners up spot went to Bill Boyd with 34 points with Robert Legon in third place with 33 points taking it on countback from Matthew Plenty. Emma Morgan was the leading lady of the day with a score of 29 points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ladies Izzard Smith Ryesomes competition took place on Thursday 11th April with 14 pairs taking part. The draw for partners was made at the Ladies Dinner the night before at which the ladies enjoyed a fun evening with entertainment by local magician Bertie Pearce who baffled all the ladies with his quick witty trickery. The competition was delayed by a couple of hours on the Thursday morning due to fog but thankfully this lifted with all ladies going out once it had cleared.

2023 Trophy Winners Presentation at Crowborough Golf Club | Submitted picture

There was a tie for first place with 2 pairs both scoring 36 points. However with a better back nine the winners were Brenda Humphrey and Marion Sandwell with Lindsay Young & Ezzie Massey having to settle for the runners up spot.

Marion who had only played the course 5 times since joining the club at the beginning of March said how delighted she was to win the first competition of the year and to share it with Brenda who was a great partner. Brenda, also thrilled to win this trophy said "Having only just met Marion who is an amazing player we had a great time playing together in this high/low handicap competition and we look forward to playing again together in the future”. Third place went to Gill Baxter & Mary Legon with 33 points.

Also on Thursday 11th April the juniors played in the Chairmans Cup. This was a medal competition which was contested by 5 juniors and with an excellent nett 66 the outright winner was Junior Captain – Josh Proctor. The runners up spot went to Tyler Neal with a nett 68 and Max Manning was in third place with nett 70.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday 13th April the Crowborough Masters Trophy took place with some 44 members taking part. All members were invited to play in this drawn Ryesomes competition by last years Captain – Paul Black.