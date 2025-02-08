Crowborough won 4-0 at Horsham YMCA to go third in the SCFL premier table.

The Crows came into the match after nicking a late 2-2 draw with Bexhill United last week and YM went down to league leaders Hassocks.

The groundstaff at the Herbert Direct Stadium worked wonders to get the game on.

The first half was dominated by the visitors and on eight minutes they had a one-on-one with the keeper, but Jordan Brown made a great save. As the game went on the pitch become sticky and squelchy which made it difficult for both sides to play it on the ground.

The Crows attack at YMCA

After 19 minutes, YM had their first decent effort: they attacked down the right and the ball came to Alfie Jones who struck it first time. The ball flew wide of the upright, but it showed YM were making opportunities.

On 23 minutes YM had a corner, it was hit high and curled towards the goal. YM players attempted to get it over the line but somehow it was kept out, YM were claiming a goal but the lineman disagreed. Marney and Smith-Joseph combined well for the home side but were feeding off scraps all game.

As half-time approached, YM’s defence lost concentration and on the 42nd minute the Crows went ahead. Grant lost possession, Crowborough came forward and had a shot parried by Brown, the ball bounced a metre out and Harry Forster tapped home, Alfie Lambden assisting.

Just two minutes later Crowborough doubled their lead. Forster scored his second after the shellshocked YM left a gap at the back, with Connor Pring assisting.

On 50 minutes Crows were awarded a penalty. Forster took responsibility and completed his hat-trick by smashing it home.

Soon the skilful Marcus Goldsmith made it 4-0 in the 54th minute after Forster played him in and he finished well.

YM manager Liam Giles said after the game: “The first word that springs to mind is embarrassed. Today we were lucky to go in 2-0 down (at half-time), it could have been 4 or 5. It was unacceptable, people giving up and not running.

"If there’s much more of that going on there will be changes. We changed shape at half-time, brave but it didn’t really work. The mentality was all wrong. We’ll now work towards Newhaven.”

The GWS MoM went to Forster for his all-round contribution and of course his hat-trick. He is a very important player for a strong and well-organised Crowborough Athletic team.

Next up for Crowborough is an away quarter-final against Eastbourne United in the Peter Bentley Challenge Cup. Horsham YMCA are at home to their old friends Newhaven.