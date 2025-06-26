Dan Evans furious with point decision as he exits Eastbourne Open - but still lots of positives to take to Wimbledon

Dan Evans’ memorable Eastbourne Open run has come to an end – meaning there are no more Brits left in the competition.

After brilliant three-set wins over Miomir Kecmanovic and Tommy Paul, Evans was beaten by Jenson Brooksby in straight sets (6-2, 6-3) on Thursday (June 26).

In another quarter-final match, the other Brit left standing, Billy Harris, was beaten by Ugo Humbert 7-6, 6-1.

Things unravelled for Evans, 35, when a controversial point when against him mid-way through the second set.

He was adamant the ball bounced behind his baseline but Jenson Brooksby was given the point in a key service hold for the American.

Incredulous supporters on court one shouted 'it was out' but that didn’t change the umpire's mind.

Two games later, and now down a set and a break, Evans was still complaining about that controversial point. He was later given a warning for unsportsmanlike conduct, as things unravelled quickly.

After the defeat, Evans said: “Really difficult conditions. Jenson played a good match. He was probably better than me today.

"It was a very quick turnaround [after beating Tommy Paul].

"It was not easy, but that's tennis. You have to recover and get back out there. I'm not sure what time he finished yesterday, but I think it was a lot earlier than me.

"It just felt all very quick today.”

Evans said he had to get used to a ‘different court’ and a ‘totally different background’ after his win on Wednesday.

But there are still lots of positives to take for Evans. His win over Paul was the second time he had beaten a 13th seed American this month – following his Queen’s Club victory over Frances Tiafoe.

“It's all positive,” Evans said.

"Listen, it's a bit of a downer what happened today, there's no doubt about that.

"It's from such a good day yesterday to a very poor day today in every sort of way. When I reflect on this week, it's been great.

"I've put my name back out there a bit. I've got a great event [Wimbedon] coming up.

"I say it all the time, this is the best event. Because if you lose here, you're straight out and you get to play Wimbledon.

"It's a free week in essence. But you know what? I've been here now for nearly a week and it's been great. I've enjoyed it.”