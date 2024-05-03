Danilo Orsi Wins PFA Community Champion Award!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Presented by Darren Ford, the Head of Crawley Town Community Foundation, the award serves as a testament to Orsi's dedication and commitment to the Crawley community beyond the football pitch. His contributions to the Foundation have impacted the lives of so many.

Orsi's dedication to our Soccer Schools is at the heart of his community spirit. The participants love to see him during the school break, and he is brilliant at answering questions and signing shirts. The children have also been lucky enough to show off their football skills to Orsi with him sometimes getting involved and having a kick around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The PFA award recognises players who have made an outstanding contribution to the community and is given to a deserving player annually. At the Crawley Town Community Foundation, player visits play a vital part in our participants experience. Many of whom are season ticket holders and watch the reds weekly. Having the opportunity to meet their footballing hero’s is something the Foundation are very proud to provide.

Receiving PFA Community Champion Award

Darren Ford, Head of Foundation said, “We are grateful to all the players who have given up their time this season to support the Foundations programmes and the participants - it makes a huge difference to those who meet the players. Danilo deserves this award for the time and effort he has made this season and I’d like to thank him for what he has done for the Foundation and the community this season.”

A selection of the Foundation staff also attended the awards last weekend to witness Danilo Orsi winning the award and had a great time celebrating all the amazing achievements both on and off the pitch this year.

To Danilo Orsi, Crawley Town FC and all the other amazing players who have joined us on our various programmes this season, we extend our heartfelt gratitude. Your dedication to the community is inspirational, and we are immensely grateful for all that you do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thank you, Danilo, for embracing the spirit of the game and making a lasting difference in the lives of so many Crawley Fans.