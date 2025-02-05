Direct Robins flying on top

Horsham YMCA 0-3 Hassocks FC.

Top of the SCFL Premier Division Hassocks, came to the Herbert Direct Stadium after three straight league wins. YM were flying high after winning their local derby against Roffey. The pitch got the go ahead but was quite slow in some areas due to the recent wet weather.

Hassocks came out of the blocks fast and on their first foray forward they screamed for a hand ball penalty after Charlie Pitcher had an overhead kick blocked. After five minutes the lively Pitcher went through on goal. Options arrived in the box but his cross-cum-shot was saved by the excellent YM keeper, Jordan Brown.

YM battled away in midfield and their main outlet was down the left side with the vocal Dos Santos and former Loxwood player Charlie Martin. However, on the ninth minute Hassocks went ahead 1-0.

Midfield dominance

The skilful Jack Troak received the ball on the left and beat the right back to the byline. Troak pulled it back pull for Pitcher who shot into the bottom corner. The Robins were on top. Just two minutes later, after another attack the ball was crossed to the well travelled Pitcher, who struck his shot against the post. The clattering sound reverberated through the stadium, it was like an alarm for the YM players.

YM managed to settle into the match and were winning the midfield scrap in the boggy conditions. Man mountain Dan Webster was putting himself about and winning the 50/50s. On 27 minutes, inform Charlie Martin won the ball on the left drove into the middle and unleashed a fantastic shot from 25 yards which was saved well by Hassocks keeper, Fraser Trigwell.

Just as YM were getting on top, a long ball forward from the Robins defence was found by Pitcher who ran towards the goal. YM defender Alfie Jones was booked for his challenge on Pitcher who hit the deck dramatically. On the 39th minute the left footer Troak went for glory. He struck the ball well from the spot and Jordan Brown the former Hassocks goalkeeper dived to his left and saved the penalty. YM defender’s cleared the ball to safety.

After halftime YM came out in the second half looking stronger and more confident after their team talk with Liam Giles, the Gaffer. On 58 minutes, YM attacked down the left and the pull back was played to Dan Webster. The ball bobbled on the bumpy surface and his shot flew over the crossbar.

Midfield battle

On 60 minutes, Hassocks went forward, they found space and had a shot, it was blocked by Alfie Jones. The referee blew for a penalty and claimed the ball hit Jones’ hand and subsequently sent him off for a second yellow card, much to the delight of the Hassocks fans.

This time it was Pitcher who took the penalty. He struck it hard into the back of the net and put the Robins two nil up and celebrated in front of the Go-Pro on his own. Some tactical changes were made by both teams and various substitutions were made. One of the Hassocks substitutes, Morgan Vale went through on goal after a back pass got struck in the mud. Vale ran onto his right and struck the ball but Brown not only pulled off a great save for the ten men, he was also brave to dive on the ball before Vale could reload.

Ten minutes later on the 84th minute, Vale got his goal. Brown parried a swirling shot from Alfie Loversidge and Vale pounced on the loose ball and put Hassocks three nil up. Much to the delight of the Hassocks bench who made their feelings known of their bitterness towards Brown’s transfer to YM. This was a great away win for Hassocks and hotly contested. YM played well in patches but the Robins deserved their victory.

The YM Gaffer said that they were prepared for the direct approach from Hassocks but the league table doesn’t lie. He is looking forward to getting back to winning ways on Saturday. The GWS Man of the Match went to Jordan Brown, he made some terrific brave saves and kept a penalty out.

Next up for Hassocks is an away game against Peacehaven and Telscombe, whilst YM are entertaining inform Crowborough Athletic at the Herbert Direct Stadium.