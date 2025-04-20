Disappointment for Eastbourne & District Indoor Bowls Club ladies
Urged on by a large number of Eastbourne supporters they battled all the way but narrowly lost 72-61.
It was a tremendous performance and something to build on for the future.
The men won the East Section of the County League and travelled to Preston IBC to play Grattons, the winners of the West Section, in the play-off final to decide the overall County League champions.
The formidable Grattons team proved too strong for Eastbourne and comfortably won 113-89 to claim the title.
