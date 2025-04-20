Disappointment for Eastbourne & District Indoor Bowls Club ladies

By Malcolm Goman
Contributor
Published 20th Apr 2025, 14:44 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2025, 08:47 BST
The ladies of Eastbourne & District Indoor Bowls Club travelled to Nottingham to play Malvern Hills in the final of the national Vivienne Trophy.

Urged on by a large number of Eastbourne supporters they battled all the way but narrowly lost 72-61.

It was a tremendous performance and something to build on for the future.

The men won the East Section of the County League and travelled to Preston IBC to play Grattons, the winners of the West Section, in the play-off final to decide the overall County League champions.

National Vivienne trophy finalists - l-r (back) Gill Henty, Jo Brand, Pat White, Jan Pilcher, Alison Woolcott, Chris Dodd; l-r (front) Sue Taylor, Marie Haward, Sharon Forward, Wendy Avery, Mandy Carrie (Team Manager), Val Burr, Anita Feltham, Sheila MorrisNational Vivienne trophy finalists - l-r (back) Gill Henty, Jo Brand, Pat White, Jan Pilcher, Alison Woolcott, Chris Dodd; l-r (front) Sue Taylor, Marie Haward, Sharon Forward, Wendy Avery, Mandy Carrie (Team Manager), Val Burr, Anita Feltham, Sheila Morris
National Vivienne trophy finalists - l-r (back) Gill Henty, Jo Brand, Pat White, Jan Pilcher, Alison Woolcott, Chris Dodd; l-r (front) Sue Taylor, Marie Haward, Sharon Forward, Wendy Avery, Mandy Carrie (Team Manager), Val Burr, Anita Feltham, Sheila Morris

The formidable Grattons team proved too strong for Eastbourne and comfortably won 113-89 to claim the title.

