Dragons on fire: Shipley put eight past Electricity

TD Shipley put eight goals past Brighton Electricity in the SCFL Division 2.

It was a mild but cloudy day at Dragons Green for this top versus (almost) bottom clash.

The home team were unbeaten coming into the match, whereas the away team had only one win in seven SCFL matches.

The game kicked off at a fast, frantic pace and the Dragons took the lead on 19 minutes. An outswinging corner was met by goal machine, Adam Campbell-Stone on the half volley.

Energetic left winger Max Furber bound forward on 29th minute. He received a through ball and slid it past the unprotected goalkeeper to make it 2-0.

Campbell-Stone scored his second on the 38th minute from a header.

The second half saw complete dominance from the home team, and the brilliant Kyle Johnson scored two great goals.

Not to be outdone, skilful attacking midfielder Ollie Broad grabbed a double.

The loudest cheer came in the 82nd minute, when left-sided defender Dan Millard finished off a fantastic team move and team performance to complete the scoring at 8-0.

It was a complete performance from the Dragons, who will be the team to beat this season.

Next up for the league’s front runners is an away match against Storrington, while Brighton Electricity face a battle at the bottom with an away trip to Worthing Town.