Dynasty Reign Allstars cheerleaders from Hastings win Gold, Silver and Bronze!
Local team from Hastings win Gold, Silver and Bronze in the Allstar World Championships in Orlando, Florida 2025
A Local Cheerleading Club from Hastings competed in the Allstar World Championships in Orlando, Florida from 15-19th April 2025. All three competing teams came back with medals which was such an achievement for a small cheerleading club in Hastings.
Please contact the Coach Ashleigh on 07463757501 for quote and further information for division details per team.
Thank you
Wendy Summers