Dynasty Reign Allstars cheerleaders from Hastings win Gold, Silver and Bronze!

Gold Winners for their division for Dynasty Reign Allstars in The Allstars World Championships in Orlando Florida, 2025

Local team from Hastings win Gold, Silver and Bronze in the Allstar World Championships in Orlando, Florida 2025

A Local Cheerleading Club from Hastings competed in the Allstar World Championships in Orlando, Florida from 15-19th April 2025. All three competing teams came back with medals which was such an achievement for a small cheerleading club in Hastings.

Wendy Summers