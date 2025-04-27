Dynasty Reign Allstars cheerleaders from Hastings win Gold, Silver and Bronze!

By Wendy Summers
Contributor
Published 27th Apr 2025, 16:35 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2025, 10:28 BST
Gold Winners for their division for Dynasty Reign Allstars in The Allstars World Championships in Orlando Florida, 2025Gold Winners for their division for Dynasty Reign Allstars in The Allstars World Championships in Orlando Florida, 2025
Gold Winners for their division for Dynasty Reign Allstars in The Allstars World Championships in Orlando Florida, 2025
Local team from Hastings win Gold, Silver and Bronze in the Allstar World Championships in Orlando, Florida 2025

A Local Cheerleading Club from Hastings competed in the Allstar World Championships in Orlando, Florida from 15-19th April 2025. All three competing teams came back with medals which was such an achievement for a small cheerleading club in Hastings.

Please contact the Coach Ashleigh on 07463757501 for quote and further information for division details per team.

Thank you

Wendy Summers

Related topics:HastingsSilverOrlandoFlorida
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice