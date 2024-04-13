East Dean and Friston Bowling Club reopens for 2024 season.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We are looking forward to starting the 2024 playing season that usually lasts from April to September.

Our green is looking good and members of the club have done a lot of work sprucing up the clubhouse and the areas around the green so that it now provides a superb location.

There is nothing quite as relaxing as a quiet game of bowls on a sunny afternoon on a green like ours with views over the Belle Tout lighthouse and Birling Gap. Unless of course, it is just sitting on the patio with a glass of something refreshing, watching a game.

A view over the Green and the Belle Tout lighthouse from our patio | Submitted picture

The green itself is a minutes walk from the centre of East Dean where the famous Tiger Inn is located.

We are a small friendly club and have members from Eastbourne, Willingdon and Seaford, as well as our local East Dean and Friston residents.

We always need new members and would welcome anyone who is interested in trying the game to come to our Open Day in East Dean on Saturday April 27 from 10am to 3pm. Other members of the club will be there to provide help and encouragement if you wish to give it a try.

Bowling is a wonderfully relaxing game and very good exercise without being too energetic.

It is a game for all ages and if you are still working, especially if you are desk-bound during the day, the opportunity to spend an hour in the evening winding-down over a game of bowls can do wonders for your physical and mental well-being.

With that in mind, this year we are starting our “First Thursday in the month” events when the club will open at 18:30 in the evening for a game and a glass of something.

There is a reduced annual subscription for new members.