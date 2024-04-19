East Hoathly & Halland Tennis Club hosts Open Day on 11th May

East Hoathly & Halland Tennis Club is hosting an Open Day on May 11 as part of the Lawn Tennis Association’s Big Tennis Weekends – and allcomers from the surrounding areas are welcome to attend. Current members will be on hand at the War Memorial Playing Fields to welcome potential new members and their club coach will be running complimentary junior coaching sessions. Courts will also be available for adults to have an informal hit.
By Gillian Luis-RaveloContributor
Published 19th Apr 2024, 12:43 BST
U8s sessions will run from 9.30 to 10.30, for nine years and over the action is from 10.30 to 11.30, and courts will also be available for adults to have an informal hit.

Complimentary refreshments will be provided and all new memberships taken out on the day will receive a 10% discount.

A friendly, welcoming and thriving tennis club, East Hoathly & Halland has something for everyone, with three floodlit hard courts for social and competitive play catering for all standards, including adults and juniors. Current membership stands at around 200 with an even split between adults and juniors.

East Hoathly &amp; Halland Tennis ClubEast Hoathly &amp; Halland Tennis Club
Friendly games, club sessions, coaching sessions, fun tournaments and match practices are on offer and the club enters two ladies and one men’s team in the Sussex League in the Summer and Winter seasons, plus two teams in the Summer Horam League. In addition, social events are arranged throughout the year.

The club are at the start of a project to build their own club house. Permission has been given by the Parish Council and investigation work is underway. Any assistance, guidance or knowledge in this field would be gratefully received, as would any financial contributions, in kind donations or sponsorship.

Further information is available at www.easthoathlytennis.com or by contacting Club Chairman, Joanna Chopping [email protected]

