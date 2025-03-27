East Sussex College students make history with Lewes FC in groundbreaking live broadcast

T-Level Creative Content students at East Sussex College have made history with Lewes Football Club, successfully delivering a live, multi-camera broadcast of the Lewes FC Women vs Billericay Town match on March 23rd.

This milestone marks the first time a women’s game at this level has been covered in such a professional capacity, and it was all driven by the passion and hard work of ESC students.

Since November 2024, the students have been immersed in real-world sports broadcasting, working closely with Lewes FC’s media team to develop match coverage that rivals professional standards.

Their work included:

East Sussex College students at work with Lewes FC

Pre-match filming with the Lewes Women’s First Team

Manager interviews

Match intro sequences and graphics

Telling the story of Lewes FC

The ambitious project was born from a collaboration between Kieran Mahon, Head of Curriculum for the Creative Industries at ESC, and Lewes FC Director Ben Hall, who shared a vision to elevate match day coverage. Students were given unprecedented access to the club, working twice a week in professional conditions at the stadium.

The final broadcast was the result of months of preparation, including a full rehearsal against Oxford United on February 23rd. Overcoming technical and logistical challenges, the students showed outstanding commitment, ensuring a polished and professional production.

Jim Lee, Digital Innovation Lead at East Sussex College, said, "It's been such a pleasure working on this project, watching the students grow and develop their skills throughout the process. The students really excelled themselves on Sunday, demonstrating a level of commitment that far exceeded our initial expectations. Their professionalism, skill, and dedication were evident in every aspect of the broadcast, resulting in a high-quality production that truly showcased their talents.

“This project marks the start of what promises to be an exciting collaboration with the fabulous team at Lewes FC. The students' hard work has laid a strong foundation for future opportunities, and their performance has been a testament to their potential. The broadcast not only met our professional standards but also showcased the students' ability to work cohesively as a team under real-world conditions.”

Ben Hall, a voluntary director at Lewes FC and Managing Director of Hillgate Films, led the project for the club.

He praised the students’ achievements, saying, "We were impressed with the professionalism and commitment of the students working on the project. A few short months ago, none of them had seen a professional broadcast camera or filmed any football. While there were some inevitable technical glitches on the day, overall they should be hugely proud of what they achieved and we look forward to collaborating further with our partners at East Sussex College to build on this fantastic start."

With this landmark event now in the books, the project has proven to be an invaluable experience for students, giving them the confidence and skills to step into the world of professional broadcasting.

This partnership between East Sussex College and Lewes FC has set a new standard, and with such a strong foundation, the future looks bright for the next generation of sports media professionals.