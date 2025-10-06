East Sussex Football League: The JC Tackleway triumph on penalties to set up Westfield clash in Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup

For the second successive Saturday, a Macron Store Hastings East Sussex Football League team triumphed on penalties in a county competition.

Seven days on from Westfield II prevailing on spot kicks in their Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup first-round tie, The JC Tackleway followed suit in their contest on Saturday.

Tackleway, who sit third in the early Premier Division table, won 3-1 on penalties at home to Mid-Sussex League Championship leaders Hurstpierpoint after a 2-2 draw in the game itself.

Connor Benton Powell and Nathan Corke scored for Tackleway, who will make the short trip to league rivals Westfield in round two this coming Saturday.

Meanwhile, two East Sussex League neighbours went head-to-head in round one of the Sussex Junior Challenge Cup.

And Division Three side Hollington United II overcame Division Four outfit Hollington Hawks Youth 4-0 after netting twice in either half.

Charlie Cornford, William Spice and Alexander Lowe were among the scorers for United, who will host Stedham United II or Upper Beeding II in round two at the start of next month.

In the same competition, Icklesham Casuals' long trip to Billingshurst III, from West Sussex League Division Two North, ended in a 3-0 defeat.

There was disappointment for the East Sussex League in round one of Kent Junior Cup B as Wittersham went down 7-0 at home to Roselands.

In round one of the league's Macron Store Hastings Cup, Jesters Town ran out 8-2 winners away to fellow Premier Division side Sandhurst.

Tommy Whelan came off the bench to score a hat-trick, Elliot Poole bagged a brace, and Harry Pearson, Louis Osborne and Ben Steadman also struck for Jesters. Alfie Field and Thomas Thomson replied.

Matt Darby also plundered a hat-trick as Westfield II continued their strong start to the season by defeating St Leonards Social 5-1.

Daniel Harvey and Aaron Parris were the Westies' other marksmen, while Guy Ballard was on target for Division One team Social at The Parish Field.

As for the league, there was one Premier Division fixture last weekend and it produced a 2-1 victory for Battle Town at Rye Town.

A brace of Glen Carrick goals lifted Battle up to second - three points behind Westfield II. Craig Pierce scored for Rye, who are in fifth spot with four points from as many outings.

Northiam 75 have withdrawn from the league, leaving the Premier Division with just eight teams.

Wadhurst United have opened up a three-point lead at the top of Division One after they won and second-placed Bexhill AAC lost.

Wadhurst took their points tally to 13 from a possible 15 with a narrow 3-2 home success over Hawkhurst United - a team they had also pipped by one goal in cup action seven days earlier.

The goals of Harry Bateman, Toby Kent and Jack Pearman proved just enough for the top dogs, despite Leon Fisher netting twice for the Hawks.

AAC lost by the same score away to a Herstmonceux outfit which had lost its first three league games but beaten top-flight Tackleway in cup action the previous weekend.

Charlie Mackay was among the scorers for Herstmonceux at Lime Cross, as was Daniel Goergen for AAC.

Crowhurst II leapfrogged SC Pass+Move Arrows to third - a point behind AAC - after beating them 3-1 on home turf.

Two Aston Sweetman goals and a Jacob Waller strike gave Crowhurst the points in a contest which was level at 1-1 at half time.

Division Two leaders Little Common II dropped their first points of the campaign as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Northiam 75 II at Bexhill College.

Andrew McTear and Igor Wydra struck for Common, who had scored five or more goals in all of their first four matches.

The JC Tackleway II climbed to second after making it three league wins out of three with a 14-0 success away to Battle Town II.

Ricky Baldwin (3), Anton Neil (2), Steve Payne (2), Jack Franklin, Harley Millward, Wes Peoples, Nathan Phillips and Cameron Woodley were the scorers.

Parkfield dropped to third after losing to Mountfield United for the second successive weekend, this time by a 5-3 margin.

Dylan Harley was Mountfield's hero with a four-goal salvo, while Josh Harris, Calum Nolan and Tyler Nuckhir were on the scoresheet for Parkfield.

Robertsbridge United picked up their first league win of the term at the fifth attempt, edging out Catsfield 3-2 away from home.

Lenny Andrew and Jacob Jones struck for the sixth-placed Cats, who are now only above their conquerors on goal difference.

Ticehurst are the new pacesetters in Division Three after previous top dogs The JC Tackleway III saw their 100 per cent record ended by Burwash.

Matthew Goldsmith blasted five goals and Joshua Jevon helped himself to a hat-trick as Ticehurst made it four league wins out of five by seeing off Hastings Athletic 11-1.

Shane Bumstead, Darren Nicol and Vinny McGahan also netted for Ticehurst, while Kieran Ballard nabbed a consolation for Athletic at Bell Field.

After winning their opening three league encounters, Tackleway dropped their first points after being edged out 2-1 at Burwash.

Jamie Pelling and Daniel Murrell were the Burwash goal heroes at Swan Meadow as they climbed to fifth, with Tackleway falling to third. Shane Friend was their scorer.

Pevensey & Westham moved into the top two without even kicking a ball as they received a home walkover against Battle Town Development.

Bexhill AAC II are now the only side in Division Three yet to taste defeat after winning 3-0 at Sedlescombe Rangers despite finishing with 10 men.

Daniel Smith's double and an Andrew Matthews finish did the damage for fourth-placed AAC, who are four points adrift of Ticehurst having played a match fewer.

Robertsbridge United II enjoy a three-point cushion at the summit of Division Four and are the only side in the fifth tier still in possession of an unbeaten record.

The Bridge made it 10 points out of 12 via a 4-2 home victory over Icklesham Casuals II, whose scorers were Sean Baker and Blue Willoughby.

The third-versus-second clash between Ninfield II and Bexhill AAC III ended in a 1-1 draw, meaning the pair are still only separated by goal difference.

Kye Hardiman's goal for Ninfield was matched by Kenny Hutchinson for AAC as honours ended even at Ninfield Recreation Ground.

Northiam 75 III went level on points with fifth-placed St Leonards Social II after pipping them 5-4 in a nine-goal thriller.

Sonny Dullaway banged in a hat-trick for Social yet still ended up on the losing side. Jack Buckley was their other scorer.

Little Common III and Herstmonceux II remain level on points after playing out a 2-2 draw with each other at Bexhill Road. Rafael Dos Santos claimed both of Common's goals.

Hastings Athletic II have withdrawn from the league, leaving Division Four with 10 sides.

Standings (played-points) - Premier Division: Westfield II 3-9 (+5 goal difference), Battle Town 3-6 (+3), The JC Tackleway 3-6 (-1), Ninfield 2-4 (+1), Rye Town 4-4 (+1), Sidley United 2-1 (-1), Jesters Town 3-1 (-4), Sandhurst 2-0 (-4). Northiam 75 withdrawn

Division 1: Wadhurst United 5-13 (+10), Bexhill AAC 5-10 (+2), Crowhurst II 5-9 (+2), SC Pass+Move 4-6 (0), Westfield III 4-5 (+1), Victoria Baptists 2-3 (-1), Herstmonceux 4-3 (-2), St Leonards Social 1-0 (-4), Hawkhurst United 4-0 (-8).

Division 2: Little Common II 5-13 (+26), The JC Tackleway II 3-9 (+21), Parkfield 5-9 (-1), Mountfield United 5-7 (-7), Northiam 75 II 4-5 (-1), Catsfield 4-4 (-1), Robertsbridge United 5-4 (-13), Battle Town II 5-0 (-24).

Division 3: Ticehurst 5-12 (+11), Pevensey & Westham 5-10 (+3), The JC Tackleway III 4-9 (+9), Bexhill AAC II 4-8 (+8), Burwash 3-6 (+1), Wittersham 4-4 (-1), Hollington United II 2-3 (+6), Sedlescombe Rangers 4-3 (-1), Icklesham Casuals 4-3 (-5), Hastings Athletic 4-3 (-18), Battle Town Development 3-0 (-13).

Division 4: Robertsbridge United II 4-10 (+6), Bexhill AAC III 4-7 (+11), Ninfield II 4-7 (+8), Hawkhurst United II 4-7 (-4), St Leonards Social II 4-6 (+2), Northiam 75 III 4-6 (+1), Herstmonceux II 3-4 (+5), Little Common III 4-4 (-6), Hollington Hawks Youth 3-3 (-8), Icklesham Casuals II 4-0 (-15). Hastings Athletic II withdrawn

Fixtures - Saturday October 11 (2pm kick-off unless stated)

Premier Division: Sandhurst v Sidley United.

Division 1: Herstmonceux v Crowhurst II, SC Pass+Move v Hawkhurst United, St Leonards Social v Westfield III, Victoria Baptists v Bexhill AAC.

Division 2: Battle Town II v Little Common II, Northiam 75 II v Mountfield United, Robertsbridge United v Parkfield, The JC Tackleway II v Catsfield (1pm).

Division 3: Burwash v Battle Town Development, Hastings Athletic v Pevensey & Westham, Hollington United II v Bexhill AAC II, Icklesham Casuals v Wittersham, The JC Tackleway III v Sedlescombe Rangers (3.15pm).

Division 4: Bexhill AAC III v Robertsbridge United II, Hawkhurst United II v Herstmonceux II, Little Common III v Hollington Hawks Youth, St Leonards Social II v Icklesham Casuals II.

Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup, 2nd round: Jesters Town v Angmering Saturday, Ninfield v Rustington, Rye Town v Hollington United, Watersfield v Battle Town, Westfield II v The JC Tackleway.