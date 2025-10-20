East Sussex Football League: Westfield win again to maintain three-point lead

Westfield II preserved their three-point lead at the top of the Macron Store Hastings East Sussex Football League thanks to their fourth Premier Division win out of four.

A brace of Jay Tomlin goals, and one apiece from Matt Darby, Zak Boutwood and Aaron Parris earned the Westies an entertaining 5-3 victory away to Ninfield on Saturday.

Strikes by Louis Walker, Jason Taylor and Jordan Uttley couldn't save Ninfield from a first league loss of the season.

Second-placed Battle Town have nine points from four matches following a 3-1 home success against Jesters Town.

Paul Weatherby's goal had Battle ahead at the break, and second-half strikes by Glen Carrick and Mason Collyer wrapped up the win. Muss Camara got one back for Jesters.

Sandhurst shot up from sixth to third after making it back-to-back wins with a 3-2 triumph at home to The JC Tackleway.

Toby Wigram's hat-trick won it for the Kent side, despite Neale Blackham and Adam Reilly finding the net for Tackleway.

Rye Town and Sidley United shared a 2-2 draw on the campaign's opening day and it was honours even again as they locked horns at Rye Rugby Club.

Adam Smith gave Sidley a half-time lead, but Charlie Stevens replied for Rye just after the hour mark to make the final score 1-1. Sidley finished with 10 men.

Wadhurst United remain a point clear at the top of Division One after they and second-placed Crowhurst II both enjoyed high-scoring wins.

A 5-2 victory away to Herstmonceux took Wadhurst's points tally to 16 from a possible 18 and they are now the only team in the second tier not to have lost at least twice.

Harry Bateman, Edward Sawday, Ryan Watkins, Daniel O'Neill and Jack Pearman were on target for the leaders.

Crowhurst prevailed 7-3 for the second successive weekend, this time at home to Hawkhurst United in a fixture which was level at 2-2 at half time.

Joe Millar's hat-trick led the Crows, who have played a game more than Wadhurst, to a fourth consecutive league win.

Alfie Clark, Nathan Dolby, Jacob Waller and Aston Sweetman were Crowhurst's other scorers, while Leon Fisher (2) and George Lawrence replied for the Hawks.

SC Pass+Move climbed to third after goals by Callam McLeod and Joshua Paige clinched a 2-0 home success over St Leonards Social.

Westfield III edged out Victoria Baptists 3-2 at The Parish Field - and leapfrogged them to fifth in the standings as a result.

Sam Way's hat-trick for the 10-man Westies just eclipsed a Kyle Daines double for the Eastbourne-based visitors.

Little Common II stretched their advantage at the summit of Division Two to seven points by edging out second-placed Parkfield 3-2 away from home.

The finishing of Cyrus Abbott, Igor Wydra and Jay Abid secured a sixth league win out of seven for the undefeated Commoners.

Nicholas Moore and Reuben Samms netted in the second half as Parkfield almost salvaged a point having been 2-0 down at the break.

The fourth-versus-third clash between Mountfield United and The JC Tackleway II was abandoned.

Northiam 75 II jumped above Catsfield into the top five after beating them 3-2 on home turf. Kian Lacey and Braden Tilbury were the Cats' marksmen.

Robertsbridge United also moved above Catsfield on the back of their 5-3 triumph away from home against Battle Town II.

Rhys Piggott and Danny Turner each netted twice for the Bridge, whose other scorer was James Hopkinson. Ryan Green, Shea Potter and James Williams notched for Battle.

Pevensey & Westham doubled their advantage at the head of affairs in Division Three to two points by virtue of a 4-0 home win over Hollington United II.

Stuart Potter and Joe Sherriff struck twice each for Pevensey, who finally had some opponents to face following three successive walkovers in all competitions.

With Ticehurst's trip to The JC Tackleway III postponed, Bexhill AAC II climbed into the top two by seeing off Icklesham Casuals 6-1 at Hooe Recreation Ground.

Two goals apiece from Harvey Lincoln and Andrew Matthews, and one each by Frankie Deeprose and Mark Funnell did the damage. Kieron Buss provided the Icklesham response.

Fourth-placed Burwash remain four points adrift of Pevensey with two games in hand following a narrow 3-2 away victory against Sedlescombe Rangers.

A pair of Daniel Murrell goals and one from Samuel Murrell earned Burwash a fourth league win out of five, even though Adam Bond and Spencer Sharkey struck for Sedlescombe.

Wittersham jumped up two positions to sixth after a Cody Lacey hat-trick led them to a 4-0 success at home to Battle Town Development.

Bexhill AAC III opened up a three-point cushion at the Division Four summit after they won and the teams who started the weekend second and third both lost.

AAC moved to 13 points from six outings via a 2-0 success at St Leonards Social II. Dean Cawkill and Roy Shaw were the scorers.

Social dropped from third to seventh and Robertsbridge United II fell from second to fourth following a 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Ninfield II.

The goals of Jai Rayan and Matthew Sturgeon lifted Ninfield up to third - three points behind AAC having played a match fewer.

Herstmonceux II went from fifth to second - above Ninfield on goal difference and with a game in hand on AAC too - after outgunning Icklesham Casuals II 9-2 away from home.

Max Rider, Daniel Robson and Benjamin Akehurst all struck twice, and Charley Fly, Khan Stevens and Ryan Goulding also notched for Ceux. Jake Hughes and Zach Locke retaliated.

A 4-0 home triumph against Northiam 75 III moved Little Common III level on points and goal difference with Robertsbridge.

Ryan Spiers bagged a brace, and Rafael Dos Santos and Toby Fuller were also on the scoresheet for the Commoners.

Hawkhurst United II are the last of five sides on 10 points after they prevailed 4-3 in an entertaining affair away to Hollington Hawks Youth.

Max Wayling's hat-trick and a Sam Beaney finish did the trick for Hawkhurst, while Jack Swan (2) was among the scorers for Hollington.

Standings (played-points) - Premier Division: Westfield II 4-12 (+7 goal difference), Battle Town 4-9 (+5), Sandhurst 4-6 (+1), The JC Tackleway 4-6 (-2), Rye Town 5-5 (+1), Ninfield 3-4 (-1), Sidley United 4-2 (-5), Jesters Town 4-1 (-6). Northiam 75 withdrawn

Division 1: Wadhurst United 6-16 (+13), Crowhurst II 7-15 (+10), SC Pass+Move 6-12 (+8), Bexhill AAC 6-10 (-1), Westfield III 6-8 (0), Victoria Baptists 4-6 (+1), St Leonards Social 3-3 (-4), Herstmonceux 6-3 (-9), Hawkhurst United 6-0 (-18).

Division 2: Little Common II 7-19 (+33), Parkfield 7-12 (-1), The JC Tackleway II 4-10 (+21), Mountfield United 6-10 (-6), Northiam 75 II 6-8 (-1), Robertsbridge United 7-7 (-12), Catsfield 6-5 (-2), Battle Town II 7-0 (-32).

Division 3: Pevensey & Westham 7-16 (+7), Bexhill AAC II 6-14 (+15), Ticehurst 5-12 (+11), Burwash 5-12 (+11), The JC Tackleway III 5-9 (+8), Wittersham 6-7 (-1), Sedlescombe Rangers 6-6 (-1), Icklesham Casuals 6-6 (-6), Hollington United II 4-3 (0), Hastings Athletic 5-3 (-18), Battle Town Development 5-0 (-26).

Division 4: Bexhill AAC III 6-13 (+18), Herstmonceux II 5-10 (+14), Ninfield II 5-10 (+9), Robertsbridge United II 6-10 (0), Little Common III 6-10 (0), Hawkhurst United II 6-10 (-5), St Leonards Social II 6-9 (+2), Northiam 75 III 5-6 (-3), Hollington Hawks Youth 5-3 (-11), Icklesham Casuals II 6-0 (-24). Hastings Athletic II withdrawn

Fixtures - Saturday October 25 (2pm kick-off)

Premier Division: Battle Town v Ninfield, Sandhurst v Rye Town, Sidley United v Westfield II.

Division 1: Hawkhurst United v Wadhurst United, St Leonards Social v Bexhill AAC, Victoria Baptists v SC Pass+Move, Westfield III v Herstmonceux.

Division 2: Mountfield United v Little Common II, Northiam 75 II v Robertsbridge United, Parkfield v Catsfield, The JC Tackleway II v Battle Town II.

Division 3: Hastings Athletic v Battle Town Development, Hollington United II v Sedlescombe Rangers, Icklesham Casuals v Bexhill AAC II, Pevensey & Westham v Ticehurst, Wittersham v Burwash.

Division 4: Hawkhurst United II v Northiam 75 III, Hollington Hawks Youth v Robertsbridge United II, Little Common III v Icklesham Casuals II, Ninfield II v St Leonards Social II.