Eastbourne 74 KCS 7 - Eastbourne 1st team's record massive home win

Eastbourne first team hosted KCS old boys at Park Avenue last Saturday and wanted to keep their perfect home record intact, KCS were in 5th place, one place below Eastbourne in the League.

Eastbourne were absolutely on fire from minute one and recorded a record win in their second season at this level. Eastbourne have been guilty of taking their foot off the gas in the past when going ahead in a game, but not this time. A solid scrum and ever improving lineout gave the home side a perfect platform to give the backs fast front foot ball, and continue their fit, fast and fun approach to how they play the game. A new defensive structure is now settling down and this helped keep the dangerous backs that KCS had under pressure and their strong running number 8 to limited opportunities.

In the first half Eastbourne scored 44 points, through Owen Davies, Leon Wood, Dylan Viles, Konrad O’Neil, Josh Buckwell and 2 tries from number 8 Jerry Montes. Captain Howe kicked 3 conversion in this first half period. KCS managed to score one try and kick a conversion to trail 44-7 at the break.

In the second half Eastbourne scored a further 30 points and didn’t conceded any, with a determination to not conceded any further points and stop KCS from getting a losing bonus point was very evident in the defensive performance. The second half points were scored by Mason Dowle and Ronnie Doorey-Palmer, with two further try’s by Jerry Montes which was 4 for the game. Following a good second half impact, Owen Jones capped it off with a try and 2 conversions.

Jerry Montes on his way to his 4th try of the day.

KCS continued to keep attacking with a good attitude and commitment, but were overwhelmed on the day by the home side. Eastbourne will expect a very different game when they travel to KCS in the return fixture.

Man of the match could have gone to Owen Davies for a superb all round game or Jake Howe for Marshalling the game out of position at 10, or Ben Gower and Konrad O’Neil for a good defensive display and attacking display respectively.

In the end KCS awarded it to the very deserving Alun Cranch at tight head for a good performance in the set piece and in the tight around the field.

Next week Eastbourne are at home once again for a very tough encounter against Old Rutlishians, who are newly promoted and are tied with Eastbourne on 17 points and sit one place below Eastbourne in the league in 5th place.

Kick off is at 3pm.