Eastbourne celebrates 50 years of tennis
and live on Freeview channel 276
For 50 years, Eastbourne’s Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club has hosted the Rothesay WTA Tour and ATP Tour This year from 22 June, tennis fans can view world class tennis at close hand with Naomi Osaka, Emma Radacanu, Tommy Paul and Taylor Fritz already confirmed.
Not only is Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club host of the ATP and WTA tour tournament, the venue is often referred to as having the best grass courts in the world and favoured by many champions. Leading the way with green excellence - grass and sustainability credentials - the site was recently upgraded with a £44 million project, which included a new show court and practice courts. Today, the Welcome Building provides state of the art conference facilities with three new air handling units, a low energy natural ventilation system, state of the art data infrastructure and 46 high-efficiency photovoltaic solar panels installed by local renewable energy firm OHM Energy Solutions.
“Devonshire Park is a green leader not just for the famous grass courts but also as a result of of its commitment to renewable energy and sustainability. With the recent renovations, the Eastbourne championship is investing in its future and can now look forward to the next 50 years” says Jason Lindfield, founder of OHM Energy Solutions.
Celebrate 50 years of Eastbourne tennis. Buy APT tickets here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.