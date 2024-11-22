Eastbourne College and St Andrew’s Prep named in 2025 The Cricketer Schools Guide

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Cricketer magazine has released its 2025 Schools Guide today and, for the ninth successive year, Eastbourne College and St Andrew’s Prep have been included in the Top 100 Senior Schools and Top 50 Prep Schools respectively. A record number of schools submitted entries this year and were judged against an extensive set of criteria including facilities, fixture programmes and coaching quality.

Eastbourne College

This year, the College girls 1st XI beat the MCC, while the boys 1st XI strengthened their efforts on the back of their county title last year. The College boasts a superb cricket provision with cutting-edge performance technology, bright indoor spaces with full run-ups and a top-tier gym which offer players of all standards a wonderful opportunity to progress. Bespoke strength and conditioning programmes from the College’s Head of Athletic Development also offer support to all players including those on elite and county pathways. Throughout the year, alongside squad training sessions, the College also runs a full one-to-one programme all day and every evening, allowing pupils to progress their cricketing skills quicker and to a higher standard.

St Andrew’s Prep

Pupils at St Andrew’s Prep benefit from expert coaching, state-of-the-art indoor facilities and stunning pitches set against the backdrop of the South Downs. The school’s supportive environment encourages each child to shine, whether they are new to the game or honing advanced techniques. The sports programme fosters valuable skills that extend beyond the pitch.

The news arrives just weeks after Matilda Callaghan, Director of Cricket at Eastbourne College, was presented with three coveted trophies for Batter of the Year, Players Player of the Year and the coveted Player of the Year at the Annual Essex County Cricket Club Gala Dinner Awards.

Callaghan said, “I’m thrilled that Eastbourne College and St Andrew’s Prep have once again earned top spots in the Cricketer Schools Guide. The schools’ successes at county, regional and national levels continue to grow and both schools are committed to making cricket accessible to everyone.”

Tom Lawson, Headmaster of Eastbourne College, commented, " With equal opportunities for both boys and girls, cricket is flourishing across Eastbourne College and St Andrew’s Prep. Both schools are in a prime position to deliver top-level sporting opportunities and we’re delighted to see a substantial increase in participation among girls. The staff are dedicated, and the schools have made significant investments in facilities enhancing our coaching programmes. Both are an outstanding choice for young cricketers eager to contribute to the sport."