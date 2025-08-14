Eastbourne Cricket Club 1st X1 win again
Eastbourne welcomed Roffey to The Saffrons for the final game of the season’s declaration cricket. On a scorching afternoon, the home side won the toss and elected to bat first.
Roffey’s bowlers made early inroads, reducing Eastbourne to 95 for 6, before a vital partnership steadied the innings. Will Dowsett and Harry Leonard combined brilliantly, adding 70 runs for the seventh wicket to drag their side back into the contest. Dowsett made a composed 34, while Leonard anchored the innings superbly, finishing unbeaten on 48 as Eastbourne posted a competitive total.
In reply, Roffey never found their rhythm. Jacob Smith was the standout performer with the ball, taking 4 wickets in a match-winning spell, while Jack Trubshaw claimed 3 to seal the victory. Roffey were bowled out for 129, handing Eastbourne a well-earned win.
Next up, Eastbourne return to the one-day format when they host Preston Nomads at The Saffrons this Saturday.