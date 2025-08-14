Eastbourne Cricket Club 1st X1 win again

Tell us your club news.

Eastbourne overcome Roffey in final declaration game

Eastbourne welcomed Roffey to The Saffrons for the final game of the season’s declaration cricket. On a scorching afternoon, the home side won the toss and elected to bat first.

Roffey’s bowlers made early inroads, reducing Eastbourne to 95 for 6, before a vital partnership steadied the innings. Will Dowsett and Harry Leonard combined brilliantly, adding 70 runs for the seventh wicket to drag their side back into the contest. Dowsett made a composed 34, while Leonard anchored the innings superbly, finishing unbeaten on 48 as Eastbourne posted a competitive total.

In reply, Roffey never found their rhythm. Jacob Smith was the standout performer with the ball, taking 4 wickets in a match-winning spell, while Jack Trubshaw claimed 3 to seal the victory. Roffey were bowled out for 129, handing Eastbourne a well-earned win.

Next up, Eastbourne return to the one-day format when they host Preston Nomads at The Saffrons this Saturday.