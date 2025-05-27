Eastbourne Cricket Club 1st XI get off to a flying start

Eastbourne CC 1st X1 Win Second League Game

Mayfield won the toss and elected to bowl first, hoping to capitalise on the overcast conditions. However, Eastbourne's batting lineup rose to the occasion, posting a commanding total of 302 for 6 from their 45 overs.

Jacob Smith led the charge with a brilliant 134 off 124 balls, showcasing a mix of power and control. He was well supported by Jared Humphreys (54 off 69) and David Twine (37 off 38), who kept the scoreboard ticking and built crucial partnerships.

In response, Mayfield put up a spirited chase but were eventually bowled out for 252 in 41.4 overs. Jared Humphreys followed up his batting performance with the ball, taking 4 for 34 in 7.4 overs, while Seb Bradley chipped in with 2 for 40 from his 6.

Eastbourne came away with a well-earned 50-run victory, making it back-to-back wins to start their season.