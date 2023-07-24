NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host

Eastbourne hosts one of oldest tennis competitions this week

Eastbourne will take centre stage again as one of the oldest competitions in the British tennis calendar takes place this week with the return of the 127th LTA Summer County Cup.
By Sportsbeat
Published 24th Jul 2023, 07:00 BST

First played in 1895, County Week is one of the sport’s longest-running tournaments, and from Monday 24 to Friday 28 July, no less than 44 counties across seven groups will compete at 13 grass court venues up and down the country for this much loved Event.

Once again Eastbourne’s Devonshire Park will host all premier Group 1 matches in the competition. The traditional home of the event will witness six women’s and six men’s teams battle it out for 2023 County Cup honours.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following the cancellation of the 2020 event due to the pandemic, this year’s tournament is very much back to normal and, as with all County Cup venues, there will be free admission for spectators at Devonshire Park, providing an opportunity to watch top-level players take part in a domestic, nationwide competition that has been graced by some of the most recognised names in British tennis including US Open champion and former Kent player, Emma Raducanu.

Most Popular
County Cup matches take place this week at Devonshire Park (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images for LTA)County Cup matches take place this week at Devonshire Park (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images for LTA)
County Cup matches take place this week at Devonshire Park (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images for LTA)

In addition, Harriet Dart (Middlesex), Jodie Burrage (Surrey), Ryan Peniston (Essex), Jack Draper (Surrey), Joe Salisbury (Surrey) and Dan Evans (Warwickshire) were all regulars on the County Cup circuit before their careers took off. Preceding that, Andy, Jamie and Judy Murray, Sue Barker and Tim Henman also represented their counties in this prestigious competition, as well as British No.1 doubles player, Alicia Barnett, who has been nominated to play for Gloucestershire at The East Gloucestershire Club, Cheltenham.

Related topics:County CupSurreyWarwickshire