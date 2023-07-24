Eastbourne will take centre stage again as one of the oldest competitions in the British tennis calendar takes place this week with the return of the 127th LTA Summer County Cup.

First played in 1895, County Week is one of the sport’s longest-running tournaments, and from Monday 24 to Friday 28 July, no less than 44 counties across seven groups will compete at 13 grass court venues up and down the country for this much loved Event.

Once again Eastbourne’s Devonshire Park will host all premier Group 1 matches in the competition. The traditional home of the event will witness six women’s and six men’s teams battle it out for 2023 County Cup honours.

Following the cancellation of the 2020 event due to the pandemic, this year’s tournament is very much back to normal and, as with all County Cup venues, there will be free admission for spectators at Devonshire Park, providing an opportunity to watch top-level players take part in a domestic, nationwide competition that has been graced by some of the most recognised names in British tennis including US Open champion and former Kent player, Emma Raducanu.

County Cup matches take place this week at Devonshire Park (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images for LTA)