Eastbourne Men's 1st XI lose tight game against league leaders

Eastbourne's 1st X1 Unlucky against league leaders

Eastbourne Fall Just Short Against League Leaders West Chiltington

Eastbourne hosted table-toppers West Chiltington at The Saffrons in a highly anticipated league clash. After winning the toss, Eastbourne elected to bat first with hopes of setting a strong first-innings total.

Despite losing two early wickets, a composed partnership between Scott Lenham (58) and Mark Tomsett (55) steadied the innings and laid a solid foundation. With the score looking promising at the halfway mark, Eastbourne looked set to post a strong total. However, a disciplined bowling performance from West Chiltington saw wickets fall at regular intervals during the latter stages, and Eastbourne were eventually bowled out for 199.

In response, West Chiltington chased down the target in the final over, finishing on 203 and securing a narrow victory. Eastbourne bowled with control and intensity throughout, keeping the pressure on the visitors. Standout bowler Jacob Smith led the attack with a tireless spell, returning figures of 3 wickets for 90 runs off 23 overs.

West Chiltington’s overseas, Ashay Palkar, was instrumental in the run chase, anchoring the innings with a well-crafted 59 to guide his side to victory and maintain their position at the top of the division.

Eastbourne will look to bounce back next week as they travel to Worthing, determined to return to winning ways.