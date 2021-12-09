Eastbourne MP's message for retiring tennis star Konta

Johanna Konta serves during the Western & Southern Open in Ohio earlier this year / Picture: Getty Images)

Ansell said: “I wish Johanna all the very best as she announces her retirement from a playing career.

“I will be sad not to see Johanna compete again as our very own local champion but her talent has done the town proud over the years and really helped to put Eastbourne on the map.

“She has been an excellent ambassador for the sport she loves, and also a brilliant role model for young women and the next generation.

“Whatever Johanna decides to do in the future, I’m sure it will be a success.

"So it’s ‘congratulations’ Johanna for all you have achieved and ‘good luck’ to you for this next exciting chapter in your life.”

Konta was valued for her work behind the scenes in the women’s game and WTA chairman and chief executive Steve Simon said: “Both on and off the court, she embodied the highest levels of professionalism and leadership, which has been demonstrated through both her outstanding results and commitment to our sport as a vital member of the WTA Players’ Council.