Eastbourne Open 2025: Burrage loses epic three setter as wind blows at Devonshire Park
Our coastal weather is prone to it, of course, but in fairness the entire South of England was battening down against a buffeting westerly, and our tennis grounds were not immune.
It was all the more maddening, though, because the schedules were brimming with Brits. Harriet Dart played superbly in front of a rightly partisan Centre Court crowd against Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova, but after Harriet passed up two match points, the Czech lady claimed victory in three sets. Sometimes in tennis, flair and high energy count may lose out to efficiency and low error rates.
That very truth, in fact, was borne out on Wednesday morning, as Jodie Burrage – one of Harriet’s best mates – tried and failed to find ways past Barbora’s iron defences, losing an absolute epic of a three-setter on Centre Court. Jodie had three match points on the Krejcikova, but the Czech player saved them and went on to squeeze through on a tie-break. On this evidence, the Eastbourne title could be headed for the Czech Republic…
But Tuesday had enjoyed its bright and exciting moments, to defy the grey blustery weather. Wednesday has been sunnier in every respect, and we still have a climactic tournament, building daily towards those Saturday Finals. Things have not all gone the way of the Brits, but by midweek the flag was still flying.
And heck, proper tennis followers recognise class and skill, and courage, and intelligent match play – regardless of nationality. Now there’s a thought: if all the world’s conflicts and crises could be settled in one great big tennis tournament.. No more wars, no casualties, no destruction. Just one huge international event with marquees, refreshments, close calls settled by the video replay – and handshakes at the end of every match. Ah well. Just for a few days, on the Devonshire Park lawns, we can chase the dream.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.