The women kicked off the singles action as qualifier Alexandra Eala battled with Australian Maya Joint.

Saturday's match was the youngest final in terms of combined age at Eastbourne since 1981, when an 18-year-old Tracy Austin beat a 16-year-old Andrea Jaeger.

The impressive Joint - who beat Emma Raducanu earlier in the week - picked up her first WTA title just a couple of months ago on the clay in Rabat.

Saturday marked a maiden tour-level final for Filiipino Eala, with both players bidding to claim a first title on the grass. Eala – who memorably stunned Swiatek at the Miami Open in March, is also the first player from the Philippines to reach a WTA Tour final. Joint edged a three-set thriller 12-10 in the deciding tie-break.

Meanwhile, in the men's singles, Taylor Fritz was out to clinch a historic fourth title as he took on lucky loser Jenson Brooksby.

Brooksby and Fritz both made it through three set battles in their semi-final matches to set up the first all-American final clash since 2022 at Devonshire Park.

Here’s 23 brilliant crowd pictures courtesy (Getty Images via LTA)...

1 . Eastbourne 2025 - finals day Eastbourne 2025 - finals day Photo: Tom Dulat

2 . Eastbourne 2025 - finals day Eastbourne 2025 - finals day Photo: Tom Dulat

3 . Eastbourne 2025 - finals day Eastbourne 2025 - finals day Photo: Tom Dulat

4 . Eastbourne 2025 - finals day Eastbourne 2025 - finals day Photo: Tom Dulat