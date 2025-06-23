Eastbourne Open 2025 preview: Three-time champion Fritz reveals why he is so successful at Devonshire Park

Taylor Fritz of United States poses for a photo with the Rothesay International Eastbourne Men's Singles trophy following victory against Max Purcell of Australia in the Men's Singles Final match on Day Eight of the Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park on June 29, 2024 in Eastbourne, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA)

Three-time Eastbourne champion Taylor Fritz said why he is so successful at Devonshire Park ahead of the 2025 Lexus Eastbourne Open.

The American goes into the tournament as the favourite with his recent success here but will be challenged by some of the best players in the world ahead of Wimbledon next week.

With some players opting to take a week out before the third Grand Slam of the year, Fritz sees this as the perfect preparation ahead of the biggest grass court tournament.

Reminiscing on his past successes, he said: “Special memories for me here. This is where I won my first title, and I’ve come back a couple more times and won titles. A third of my career titles are here at this tournament.

“I play well here, I think it’s great prep for Wimbledon, I think the courts are very similar. I think it is the closest court you are going to find in the grass court season to Wimbledon.

“I always enjoy my week here and if I can play good tennis here, I’d much rather go into Wimbledon with some confidence and feel really good with some match-play than just be there for a week practising.”

Another reason he has been so successful in Eastbourne compared to other grass tournaments is that the type of grass used suits his play style.

Fritz said: “It depends on the type of grass; it can feel very different from week to week. If I feel like I can move on the grass like the type of grass they use for here and Wimbledon and in Stuttgart, I feel great about my game, I love playing on it.

“If you ask me how I feel about playing at Queens I would say the opposite, I can never play at Queens. They use a different blend and for me, it is very slippery. I can’t move, it’s very slow and I can’t put the ball away against people while it’s so easy for them to put it away against me as I can’t move on it.”

Despite all of this, it will not be easy for the former US Open finalist to regain his title, with British challengers wanting to put a show on for the hopeful crowd.

World number 60 and British number two Jacob Fearnley has enjoyed an incredible rise in the rankings this year.

He has reached the third round in the opening two grand slam events in 2025, and made his first tour quarter-final last week at Queens, losing out to runner-up Jiri Lehecka.

There is a lot of expectation on the 23-year-old, as he said: “Yesterday I was really tired, the day before I was really tired but now I feel alright, not too tired ready for next week.

“It’s difficult to play in some of these, and it’s the first time I’m playing in the UK where there is a little bit more expectation, and maybe that’s got something to do with it.”

Fearnley reached a career-high 49th in the world a couple of weeks ago, cementing himself as the second-highest Brit in the ATP rankings only behind Jack Draper.

This rapid elevation up the rankings has put a lot of pressure and expectation on him.

When asked if he has chatted to someone about this, he said: “Not really. I've had conversations with Cam [Norrie] because I’ve played doubles with him.

“I try not to talk about it too much because it’s already stressful enough being at the tennis, playing the matches. When I’m outside of tennis I don’t really like to talk about it too much.”

Someone who had previously been in Fearnley’s position is Dan Evans, who has got a wildcard to play in the tournament.

He is hoping that this tournament will push him back up the rankings, with a first-round tie against Miomir Kecmanovic tomorrow.

Evans said: “It’s nice that I can play here, go past the point of worrying if I was going to play or not. It’s another good opportunity to get my ranking where it should be.”

Another tennis player who is going the opposite way to Evans in the rankings is 18-year-old Joao Fonseca.

He started the year ranked number 113th in the world, but after winning his first tour-level title in Argentina, he is now 57th.

The Brazilian has been touted as the sport’s next big star and is now hugely popular in Brazil with fans travelling far and wide to watch him.

He said: “They say everywhere they go you get Brazilians watching, it’s nice to have this support from your own country. I was practising today and there were some Brazilians watching. It’s nice, and I love playing with the crowd here.”

Fonseca failed to qualify for Wimbledon last year but now is favoured to go on a deep run in the competition.

The preparation for that tournament will come at Eastbourne, with him already getting used to the surface.

Fonseca said: “I’m liking it a lot, I think it fits my game. But at the same time, you need to have time to adapt to this kind of surface. I think every year I go to grass, I’m improving a little bit more.

“I’m feeling good, I’m feeling confident on the court.”

The Brazilian starts his campaign with a game against Zizou Bergs in the round of 32.