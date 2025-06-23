Eastbourne Open 2025: We are sure to hear more from bright prospect Hannah Klugman

Hannah Klugman of Great Britain in action during her Women's singles round 1 qualifying match against Suzan Lames of Holland during the Lexus Eastbourne Open at Devonshire Park on June 21, 2025 in Eastbourne, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA)

With Centre Court not in use until Monday, Court No 1 took centre stage: and under streaming sunshine, with scarcely an empty seat, the tournament's very youngest competitor had the honour of opening the show.

Hannah Klugman, just 16 years old, is a really bright prospect with plenty of talent. Hannah is still a student at - appropriately - Wimbledon High School, having opted to remain in education at least until her GCSEs, rather head for some far-flung tennis academy.

A balanced option, no doubt, for a young lady grounded as well as talented. But tournament tennis is unforgiving: her opponent Suzan Lamens, from the Netherlands, is relatively seasoned - at age all of Early exchanges were tentative, but once into her rhythm, the Dutch player was hitting the ball harder and placing her shots expertly.

Hannah had slipped to 1-5 in the first set and was already staring at the unwelcome title of First Player Eliminated 2025, when she gathered herself and found length and accuracy in her shots from the back of the court. In seemingly a matter of minutes, Klugmann was back on par and serving for the first set - only to be undone by a couple of missed winners.

Lamens ruthlessly seized her chance, breaking Our Girl and going on to clinch the first set. And a very even second set swayed briefly back and forth before an opportunist Lamens seized on Klugmann errors to forge ahead. There was no way back for the Lass from Wimbledon High - but we are sure to hear more of Hannah in future.

Indeed, it is one of the perennial joys of the Eastbourne tournament that we locals are often given a glimpse of the tennis future. This reporter vividly recalls sitting on Court Two - always a super place to feel close to the action - and watching a ridiculously young Coco Gauff, aged just 16 I think, play and win a stunningly fine first set against . In that match, she did succumb in three sets; we had seen enough to know that this was an embryonic talent which would storm the tennis world.

But for every star of the future, there is a seasoned professional - and crowd favourite. Heather Watson has played Eastbourne a dozen times, reaching quarter-finals more than once and setting a marvellous example to younger players. Guernsey's favourite lady was next up on Court One - and unsurprisingly you had to fight for a seat. Yet again, it's a little example of the difference - a positive difference - between BN21 and SW19.

Wimbledon - and yes, it is just days away - will be a world event. Stars and Royalty in the Royal Box, stars and tennis royalty on Centre Court. The grounds are vast, and a bit bewildering to a first-time visitor; although it still belongs to the people, as the enthusiasts on Henman Hill/Murray Mount demonstrate every summer.

But the Devonshire Park and the All-England are not in competition. Here, a long overhit serve from the sea, and fringed by oak and beech trees planted a century ago, there is a bond between players and spectators, officials and ball crews, seven - and seventy-year-olds. (The proportion of multi-generation families on Saturday was really striking.)

And that bond extends to players and officials too. When a player is called, he or she will take the walk - accompanied by some quite low-key security, of course - across the lawns or through the walkways, neatly side-stepping punters carrying their coffees or the nippers bouncing giant yellow tennis balls. And they know that every winning point will be met with roaring cheers (British version) or at minimum by courteous applause (for the non-Brits!).

Heather was urged on by a packed Court One crowd. They suffered with her on the unforced errors, and burst into spontaneous applause for every winning shot. In roughly equal measure... The match went three sets, full of tight margins, until at Watson served for the match. And twenty minutes later, after six deuces, several spurned chances and two or three incredible points retrieved, Watson put away the winning volley.

It is exactly how sport should be: live and unscripted. An exhausted winner, a drained but gallant loser winner. As it happens, Saturday's brimming Devonshire Park crowds paid not much more than a tenner each - with cut prices for the youngsters - for a ridiculously full day's action. They should all have gone home rather satisfied. And if they witnessed Heather's triumphant match point, they will have headed home on pure adrenalin.

But all sport is infamous for juggling the highs with the lows. On Sunday morning, Watson was first up on Court One, but against Kamilla Rakhimova she was second best, never recovering from a slow start and losing in two sets 6-4 6-1.

Saturday’s baking sunshine – a challenge for players and spectators alike – had been forecast to continue, but our changeable coastal weather had surprises in store. Breakfast had been bright, and still extremely warm, for the five hundred runners eagerly warming up and lining up for the annual Eastbourne 10K. Add to those five hundred a huge crowd of supporters, relatives and well-behaved dogs, and the Upper Prom was awash with activity.

Sue Fry and Liz Lumber, the force-of-nature organisers behind so much of Eastbourne’s athletic life, have created a magnificent event which embraces all abilities and age groups. Many were running for a cause, others for that sense of personal achievement, and all for that curious mix of exhilaration and exhaustion which goes with pounding the Eastbourne Prom for six miles or so.

And then, a short step away, the Devonshire Park was opening its gates. The burning heat had given way to pleasant summer warmth – but less welcome was the quite stiff onshore breeze that grew stronger as morning gave way to noon. A definite extra challenge for the players, competing now in the second round of qualifying which would earn them a golden ticket to the main draw.

Guernsey’s favourite daughter Watson had lucked out, as mentioned, but there was success for six women qualifiers as well as several men – together with a little clutch of late entrants! It frequently happens at these tournaments, with players parachuted in to fill unexpected slots in the schedule. Notable Brits among them were Dan Evans and Harriet Dart – while that indestructible Ms Watson resurfaced as a wild card in the Women’s Doubles, and will partner exciting Brit youngster Minni Xu.

Sunday, at the start of a tournament week, suddenly gets frantic for reporters when the WTA offer “round table” interviews with a succession of players – a truly privileged chance to natter, fairly informally, with the main performers.

Dan Evans, now 35 but looking lean and hungry, has re-invented himself and is looking to upset some apple-carts: he had been handed a prime Monday morning slot on Centre Cort, to face Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic. “I’ve played him a few times, and he usually beats me!” reflected Evans with the battle-hardened realism of a guy who has sometimes had to roll with life’s punches but who never gives in.

And among the other interviewees, chatting without pressure in the foyer of the Congress Theatre, were Daria Kasatkina, hugely popular here at the Devonshire Park – and the admiration is mutual. “All the people here are lovely! You always get a good connection with the spectators. Just walking across the grounds, I get so many happy faces and good wishes. I think the people here know their tennis!”

Some really interesting comments, too, from more than one player on the “down-grading” of the Eastbourne tournament from a WTA 500 to WTA 250 – see the separate report from Herald reporter Lucas Michael. There is huge and genuine affection for this tournament – and this town – among the players.

And so, as Monday dawned bright and a little bit too breezy, the tournament proper gets into gear. Plenty of Brit action, including a fast start for doubles pair Harriet Dart and Maia Lumsden, and a listing later in the morning for Jodie Burrage and Brighton’s Sonay Kartal.

With the Centre Court now brought into action, Monday does feel like a step forward. The People’s Weekend was fun, but now the action gets serious. Watch this space…