The Eastbourne Rovers masters team showcased their exceptional talent and competitive spirit at the British Masters Championships in Derby, achieving remarkable success across various events.

Brian Slaughter, a stalwart of the team, clinched the bronze medal in the 110m hurdles. This achievement adds to his impressive athletic portfolio as he gears up for the decathlon at the upcoming championships in Gothenburg. Slaughter's dedication and prowess in multiple disciplines have made him a standout athlete to watch.

Grant Stirling, another key member of the Eastbourne Rovers, demonstrated his versatility by securing victories in both the triple jump (with a season’s best) and javelin events. His stellar performances have cemented his reputation as a formidable competitor. Like Slaughter, Grant is also set to represent Eastbourne Rovers in Gothenburg, where he aims to continue his winning streak.

In the middle-distance events, Bryan Brett earned a silver medal in the 1500m race. Brett's outstanding performance has propelled him to the 6th position in the UK 1500m rankings, a testament to his speed and endurance. His achievement marks a significant milestone in his athletic career and adds to the team's overall success.

The Rovers' dominance extended to the field events, where Liz Brandon claimed silver in both the shot putt and hammer. Her powerful throws and consistent performances secured her the double silver podium spot, contributing to the team's impressive medal tally.

The Eastbourne Rovers Masters team’s journey to Derby was met with overwhelming success, and their accomplishments have brought pride to their club and community. As they prepare for the upcoming championships in Gothenburg, their recent victories in Derby bode well for even greater achievements on the international stage.