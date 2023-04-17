Eastbourne Rowing Club Annual Regatta

Eastbourne Annual Rowing Regatta 20th May 2023

There will be 20+ races taking place on a 2km course on the east side of Eastbourne Pier. The event attracts boats from Dover, Deal, Herne Bay and Folkstone in Kent, Southsea in Hampshire, as well as more local competition from Shoreham, Worthing, Bexhill, and Hastings.A full day’s racing is scheduled across multiple age groups (from U16 to 50+), and abilities (Novice to Senior). In total more than 16 races will take place engaging dozens of competitors.

It truly is a fantastic sight to see the boats of a many clubs, competitors, and supporters line the beaches to the east of the pier for a full day’s racing, barbeques, bars, and entertainment.

It is a community event hosted by a club with community at the heart of its ethos.

Eastbourne Rowing Club has a rare family orientation aiming to involve anyone (experienced or new to the sport) who walks through its doors. Those joining the club don't necessarily row competitively and family member's often get involved in supporting the club during its annual regatta, fundraising or social events.

The club is proud of the example it sets locally in highlighting the positive impact good physical health, and the benefits on mental health of being healthy, staying active and focusing on learning a new skill.

The club welcomes new members of all ages and abilities from Juniors aged 14+ onwards. Those interested in learning a new skill or increasing their fitness in an encouraging and inclusive environment, should contact [email protected]

Regatta sponsorship packages are available starting at £35 per race which includes inclusion in the Regatta programme, naming over the PA ahead of the Sponsored race, and the presentation of the trophy for the sponsored race. Please contact [email protected] for more information.

Club History

The Eastbourne Boat Club was originally formed in 1865. The name was changed to The Eastbourne Amateur Rowing Club when regatta racing rules did not allow professional boatmen nor fishermen to compete against "gentlemen". At the turn of the 20th century as trains connected the seaside towns, it became possible to transport equipment to other towns and so started the regatta programme that we know today.

The main racing ‘fours’ we use today still retain the overall length of 34 foot, which was the length of a guard’s van. The club would take boats to the station on wheels, load the boats onto the train, then the wheels, and travel to nearby seaside resorts.

Before the war Eastbourne was the dominant force on the coast, winning the senior fours with coxswain, pairs without coxswain and single sculls. This success continued after our members returned from World War II.

In 1972, the club produced a South Coast championship boat in the ‘junior senior’ category, and in 1988, our senior four boat won the championship.

The club has produced an international oarsman, Ivor Lloyd, who represented Great Britain in 1977 at the World Rowing Championships. Ivor also went on to win two National Championship titles as well as numerous coastal titles in his scull. In 1983, Ivor set the world record for sculling across the English Channel which he held until early 2000’s. Ivor has held the position of President of Eastbourne Rowing Club for many years.

The club has also produced a Henley medallist. Colin Guppy won the Ladies’ Plate in 1985 with Leander Club as well as three National Championship titles. Colin also won numerous coastal, sculling, pairs, and fours titles.

Under Bob Noakes’ leadership, the club took it upon itself to set up a junior section, with the approach that the youth of the town is where the lifeblood of any healthy club starts. With this in mind, the club invests significant amounts of time in promoting the sport with the aim of producing both fit and technically competent athletes. The club continues to take great pride in providing junior athletes from the age of twelve through to eighteen with a platform for them to progress.

In 2005, the club held the inaugural school’s regatta in the town where we invited all the schools from the town to enter crews for a race on the indoor rowing machines. Seven schools took part with in-excess of 120 competitors. The event was a huge success and Sir Steve Redgrave attended to present the prizes.

Many of these athletes have now matured into great racers and, more importantly, great club members. The club has produced a minimum of one if not two championship crews every year. Many of these crews include those athletes from the junior development programme.

in 2011 Joseph Guppy was selected for Great Britain’s Junior Team and was in the ‘double scull’ in the 2011 World Rowing Junior Championships which was ranked 6th in the world.

