Eastbourne Table Tennis League: It's all to play for at the top

It’s still all to play for top honours this season in the Eastbourne Table Tennis League.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The top three teams in Division 1 are still fighting out for the honours with Ministries A and Laughton recording 9-1 wins although Eastbourne Borough A lost some ground with a 6-4 win.

Ministries A (Norwood 3, Barry 3 and Lowe 2) swept aside Polegate A (Jimoh 1, Gorokhov and Hickey) early in the week before Laughton (Adams 2, J. Burnham 2 and Barber 1) had their 9-1 win against the two man team of Boro B (Ellis 1 and King).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boro A (Boreham 2, Rainton 2 and Gorridge 1) came up against the outstanding Lewis Mayhew who won all three games for Bishopstone A (Mayhew 3, Suggate 1 and Anderson).

Lewis Mayhew of Bishopstone TTC

Boro’s doubles win proving vital in their 6-4 win. Boro C (Goater2, Fuller 1 and Laing) also faced a two man team winning 7-3 against St Michaels A (Bennett 3, Fuller 1 and Laing).

Division 2 leaders Polegate B (A. Chumbley 3, J. Wright 3 and Macreadie) maintained their unbeaten record by Winning 10-0 against Ministries B (A. Edwards, Knights and Buck).

Third placed Bishopstone B (Hulka 3, Collis 2 and Littley 1) had an excellent 7-3 win against second placed Boro D (Burridge 2, Winter 1 and Bignell) without changing the positions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Polegate C (Tran 3, Bowers 2 and Nater 2) found themselves 0-2 down before running out 8-2 winners against Boro E (Goad 1, Marchant 1 and Reddi). Boro F (Targett 3, Burton 2 and Backler 1) won 6-4 against Polegate D (Groze 2, K. Edwards 1 and L. Wright).

Willingdon Stoolball (Phillips 3, M. Collins 3 and M. Whibley 3) are still keeping in contention to win Division 3. They won 10-0 against Ministries D (Paice, Cassiano, and Tortora).

Division leaders St. Michaels B (Sanders 2, Hoy 1 and Ford 1) needed to win the doubles to force a 5-5 draw against club mates St. Michaels C (Ridley 3, M. Lance 2 and Dumbrell).

Third placed Bishopstone C (Holmes 3, Cheshire 2 and Dyer) were beaten in the doubles and thereby drew 5-5 against Ministries C (Guy 2, Parris 1 and Cassiano).