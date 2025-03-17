Eastbourne Table Tennis League: It's all to play for at the top
The top three teams in Division 1 are still fighting out for the honours with Ministries A and Laughton recording 9-1 wins although Eastbourne Borough A lost some ground with a 6-4 win.
Ministries A (Norwood 3, Barry 3 and Lowe 2) swept aside Polegate A (Jimoh 1, Gorokhov and Hickey) early in the week before Laughton (Adams 2, J. Burnham 2 and Barber 1) had their 9-1 win against the two man team of Boro B (Ellis 1 and King).
Boro A (Boreham 2, Rainton 2 and Gorridge 1) came up against the outstanding Lewis Mayhew who won all three games for Bishopstone A (Mayhew 3, Suggate 1 and Anderson).
Boro’s doubles win proving vital in their 6-4 win. Boro C (Goater2, Fuller 1 and Laing) also faced a two man team winning 7-3 against St Michaels A (Bennett 3, Fuller 1 and Laing).
Division 2 leaders Polegate B (A. Chumbley 3, J. Wright 3 and Macreadie) maintained their unbeaten record by Winning 10-0 against Ministries B (A. Edwards, Knights and Buck).
Third placed Bishopstone B (Hulka 3, Collis 2 and Littley 1) had an excellent 7-3 win against second placed Boro D (Burridge 2, Winter 1 and Bignell) without changing the positions.
Polegate C (Tran 3, Bowers 2 and Nater 2) found themselves 0-2 down before running out 8-2 winners against Boro E (Goad 1, Marchant 1 and Reddi). Boro F (Targett 3, Burton 2 and Backler 1) won 6-4 against Polegate D (Groze 2, K. Edwards 1 and L. Wright).
Willingdon Stoolball (Phillips 3, M. Collins 3 and M. Whibley 3) are still keeping in contention to win Division 3. They won 10-0 against Ministries D (Paice, Cassiano, and Tortora).
Division leaders St. Michaels B (Sanders 2, Hoy 1 and Ford 1) needed to win the doubles to force a 5-5 draw against club mates St. Michaels C (Ridley 3, M. Lance 2 and Dumbrell).
Third placed Bishopstone C (Holmes 3, Cheshire 2 and Dyer) were beaten in the doubles and thereby drew 5-5 against Ministries C (Guy 2, Parris 1 and Cassiano).