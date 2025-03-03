Eastbourne Table Tennis League: Ministries stretch lead over Laughton
Last season’s championship runners-up Ministries A (Barry 2, Heselden 2 and Norwood 1) had to win the doubles for a hard earned 6-4 victory over champions Laughton (K. Burnham 3, Adams 1 and Burnham). This leaves Laughton 19 points behind Ministries with a game in hand.
Eastbourne Borough A (Hebdige 3, Boreham 3 and Rainsford 3) had a comfortable 10-0 win over Polegate A (Hickey, Jimoh and Panayi).
Eastbourne Boro C (Goater 3, Fuller 1 and Laing 1) also had to win the doubles for a 6-4 victory in another exciting match over club mates Boro B (King 2, Busbridge 2 and Ellis).
St Michaels A (C. Lance 2, Bennett 2 and Walpot ) won 7-3 against two man Bishopstone A (Anderson 1 and Thompson 1).
The top two teams in Division 2 met with leaders Polegate B (J. Wright 3, A. Chumbley 2 and Thompson 1) were worthy 6-4 winners over Boro D (Winter 2, Goad 1 and Bignell) to stretch their lead to 13 points with a game in hand.
Bishopstone B (Hulka 3, Littley 2 and Collis 2) won 8-2 against Boro F (Targett 2, Burton and Backler). Ministries B (Deeprose 3, A. edwards 2 and Buck) were another team to win the doubles and thereby the match 6-4 against Boro E (Marchant 2, Goad 1 and Reddi 1).
Polegate C (Bowers 3, Nater 3 and Trant 3) were too good for their club mates winning 10-0 against Polegate D (Hind, Nonin and K.Edwards).
Division 3 leaders St. Michaels B (Hartnell 3, Ford 3 and Turner 1) have a narrow 8-point lead over Willingdon Stoolball who have a game in hand. They won 8-2 against Ministries C (Guy 1, Parris 1 and Daunt).
Willingdon Stoolball (Phillips 2, M. Collin 1 and M. Whibley 1) won the doubles to clinch a 5-5 draw against Bishopstone C (Bailey 3, Cheshire 2 and Holmes).
St. Michaels C (Ridley 3, M. Lance 2 and McIvor) suffered the same fate as Bishopstone losing the doubles when drawing 5-5 against Hailsham (Shilling 2, Widd 1 and Goodson 1).