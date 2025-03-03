After a round of cup games, there was a return to league action in the Eastbourne Table Tennis League.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last season’s championship runners-up Ministries A (Barry 2, Heselden 2 and Norwood 1) had to win the doubles for a hard earned 6-4 victory over champions Laughton (K. Burnham 3, Adams 1 and Burnham). This leaves Laughton 19 points behind Ministries with a game in hand.

Eastbourne Borough A (Hebdige 3, Boreham 3 and Rainsford 3) had a comfortable 10-0 win over Polegate A (Hickey, Jimoh and Panayi).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eastbourne Boro C (Goater 3, Fuller 1 and Laing 1) also had to win the doubles for a 6-4 victory in another exciting match over club mates Boro B (King 2, Busbridge 2 and Ellis).

Tony Anderson of Bishopstone TTC

St Michaels A (C. Lance 2, Bennett 2 and Walpot ) won 7-3 against two man Bishopstone A (Anderson 1 and Thompson 1).

The top two teams in Division 2 met with leaders Polegate B (J. Wright 3, A. Chumbley 2 and Thompson 1) were worthy 6-4 winners over Boro D (Winter 2, Goad 1 and Bignell) to stretch their lead to 13 points with a game in hand.

Bishopstone B (Hulka 3, Littley 2 and Collis 2) won 8-2 against Boro F (Targett 2, Burton and Backler). Ministries B (Deeprose 3, A. edwards 2 and Buck) were another team to win the doubles and thereby the match 6-4 against Boro E (Marchant 2, Goad 1 and Reddi 1).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Polegate C (Bowers 3, Nater 3 and Trant 3) were too good for their club mates winning 10-0 against Polegate D (Hind, Nonin and K.Edwards).

Division 3 leaders St. Michaels B (Hartnell 3, Ford 3 and Turner 1) have a narrow 8-point lead over Willingdon Stoolball who have a game in hand. They won 8-2 against Ministries C (Guy 1, Parris 1 and Daunt).

Willingdon Stoolball (Phillips 2, M. Collin 1 and M. Whibley 1) won the doubles to clinch a 5-5 draw against Bishopstone C (Bailey 3, Cheshire 2 and Holmes).

St. Michaels C (Ridley 3, M. Lance 2 and McIvor) suffered the same fate as Bishopstone losing the doubles when drawing 5-5 against Hailsham (Shilling 2, Widd 1 and Goodson 1).