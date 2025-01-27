Eastbourne Table Tennis League players enjoy close tussles
Division 1 champions Laughton (K. Burnham 3, Barber 1 and J. Burnham) were held to a shock 5-5 draw by fourth placed St. Michaels A (C. Lance 2, James 2 and Rowell I).
The current leaders Ministries A (Norwood 3, Heselden 3 and Barry 2) took advantage to stretch their lead over the champions by winning 9-1 at Eastbourne Borough B (Chapman 1, Ellis and King).
Boro A (Boreham 3, Hebdige 3 and Gorridge 3), having played more games than Ministries and Laughton, crept in between them by winning 10-0 at Boro C (Goater, Fuller and Laing).
Bishopstone A (Anderson 3, Primett 2 and Skinner 1) won 6-4 in a close match against Polegate A (Gorokhov 2, Panayi 1 and Hickey).
The leaders of Division 2 Polegate B were awarded a 10-0 win over Polegate C when the C team were unable to fulfil the fixture – thereby stretching their lead by 16 points over Eastbourne Boro D. (Busbridge 3, Winter 2 and Bignell 1) who won 7-3 at Ministries B (Deeprose 2 A. Edwards and Buck).
Bishopstone B (Hulka 3, Littley 1 and Collis) are in third place having won 6-4 at Polegate D (Groze 2, L. Wright 1 and K. Edwards 1).
Boro F (Gregory 3, Burton 1 and Targett) needed to win the doubles to force a 5-5 draw with club mates Boro E (Marchant 2, Reddi 2 and Goad 1).
In Division 3 St Michaels C (M. Lance 2, Ridley 2 and Lawrence 1) did their B team, the division’s leaders, a favour by winning 6-4 against Bishopstone C (Bailey 3, Holmes 1 and Dyer).
In second place Willingdon Stoolball (A Collin 3, D. Phillips 2 and M. Whibley 2) had a good 8-2 win over Ministries C (Guy 2, Card and Bates).
Hailsham A (Widd 3, Cowderoy 1 and Kimble) suffered a shock 4-6 defeat at the hands of basement team Ministries D (Paice 2, Cassiano 2 and Tartoro1).